Baltimore County deserves an inspector general who is honest, capable, and independent — not a public office caught in the crossfire of politics and personalities. Yet the recent public discourse has been reduced to headlines, media narratives, and personality-driven drama.

The office of inspector general exists to ensure accountability and transparency, not to wage political battles. Its job is not to prosecute but to oversee, audit, investigate, evaluate and recommend. This vital function is about facts, not politics.

A law degree, while valuable, is not a prerequisite for excellence in this role. In fact, only half of the county or state-level inspectors general in Maryland are attorneys. The role demands independence, investigative skill and a strong ethical compass — qualities that go far beyond legal training.

Much of the recent debate misses this point. The nomination of Khadija E. Walker, who brings more than 22 years of federal inspector general experience, has been overshadowed by procedural disputes and personality-driven narratives.

Walker’s career at the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Agency for International Development reflects precisely what Baltimore County needs: fact-driven independence, rigorous auditing expertise and nonpartisan integrity. Her track record demonstrates that she can conduct complex evaluations and investigations at the highest levels of government, while remaining above the political fray.

The focus on whether a nominee is a lawyer misses the bigger picture: The IG’s role is about identifying waste, fraud and abuse, and ensuring that government operates efficiently and with integrity. The IG refers criminal activity to prosecutors — they don’t prosecute cases themselves. The narrative that only a lawyer can serve effectively is both misguided and shortsighted.

What Baltimore County needs is a reset for the inspector general’s office — a return to principles over politics. It must ensure that its IG remains an impartial watchdog, respected for rigor, balance and integrity. Walker’s federal experience makes her uniquely qualified for this core mission.

Baltimore County deserves an inspector general who restores the public’s trust through careful, timely and solution-oriented oversight.

N. Scott Phillips is a member of the Maryland House of Delegates for the 10th District, Baltimore County

