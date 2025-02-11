I really enjoyed the recent article highlighting the important work of the Women’s Law Center under the new leadership of Katie Curran O’Malley. Now, more than ever, we must continue protecting the rights of victims and fighting for gender justice.

While the title of the article itself was “How Katie Curran O’Malley plans to keep fighting for women in the Trump era,” the tag line in emails and on The Banner mobile website, “Maryland’s former first lady plans to keep fighting for women in the Trump era,” was a little less appropriate and a lot more disappointing.

I found it sadly ironic that it identified her not with her name, but as Maryland’s former first lady — a title bestowed upon her by virtue of her marriage. No doubt she is, and should be, proud of that role and of her husband, but relevant to the article there were so many more appropriate epithets to choose from: former prosecutor, former Baltimore district court judge, former political candidate. I understand the need for brevity in journalism and to create clickbait, but this time you missed an opportunity to center her and the critical work of the Women’s Law Center.

Michelle Daugherty Siri

Michelle Daugherty Siri is the former executive director of the Women’s Law Center