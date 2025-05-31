While earning my MBA in entrepreneurial marketing at the Johns Hopkins University’s Carey Business School, I was constantly reminded that a brand consists of two elements: service and product.

Mr. Rubenstein, you’ve built a remarkable brand over the decades. From Baltimore City College graduate to presidential advisor, from investor to philanthropist — your journey has been extraordinary. Your passion for arts, culture and history has placed your name on countless buildings and served you well at the Kennedy Center, the Smithsonian, and other institutions. These first two acts of your brand story have been phenomenal.

In March 2024, you began your third act by acquiring the Orioles with two goals: winning a World Series and bringing the All-Star Game to Baltimore. While fans didn’t expect immediate success, we embraced your vision.

The reality is that your brand may have begun to erode. While the Orioles have improved some services (stadium upgrades, promotions), the product on the field threatens your brand.

Your business acumen gave us confidence. As a businessman, you know performance matters more than messaging. The disappointing 2024 playoffs, underwhelming offseason, and disastrous start to this season have tarnished your brand’s critical aspect — the on-field product.

As a marketer with 20 years of experience, I’ve learned that the person who helps your organization reach its first $10 million isn’t usually the same person who gets you to $20 million. As a successful investor and financial advisor, I’m sure you already know this.

Marketing gimmicks cannot sustain fan enthusiasm. Only the product on the field will determine whether this third act becomes your crowning achievement or an unfortunate epilogue.

This is your moment to ensure your brand lives beyond buildings bearing your name. It can be etched into the Baseball Hall of Fame — but only through bold action.

As President Kennedy noted, “There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.”

The choice, Mr. Rubenstein, is yours.

Jason Dittrich, Germantown

