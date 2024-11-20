As a lifelong Marylander, this state has profoundly shaped my identity and beliefs. Though the election results were disappointing, I remain proud to call Maryland home. Vice President Kamala Harris won Maryland decisively, breaking barriers everywhere. Marylanders supported her vision for unity, compassion and progress — a testament to our values.

I was born and raised in West Baltimore, where I attended Gwynns Falls Elementary and Lemmel Junior High. I later attended Frederick Douglass High, transferring from the nearly all-white Western High. Douglass brought me closer to my community, where I found strength and solidarity. Morgan State University further shaped me, leading to a teaching career in Baltimore. These schools nurtured my potential and strengthened my values.

For over 50 years, I have been married to the love of my life, sharing a journey and raising our family here. This election reminded me why I love Maryland, with our visible and impactful Black leadership. Our governor, attorney general and senator-elect exemplify diversity. This same goes for our mayor, speaker of the State House, and other officials, including the CEO of Baltimore City Schools.

Still, many in Maryland do not embrace true diversity and inclusion. We face struggles in Baltimore , and we remain a work in progress statewide. Maryland’s push for freedom and progress are personal to me as the CEO of the AFRO, Maryland’s oldest Black-owned business.

Founded by my great-grandfather John H. Murphy Sr. in 1892, the AFRO has long been a voice for justice and equality. My grandparents were also civil rights leaders. Carl Murphy, a Spingarn Medal recipient, was publisher of the AFRO from 1922 to 1967. Vashti Turley Murphy co-founded Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., an organization devoted to sisterhood, scholarship and service. My paternal grandfather, Dr. Francis Marion Wood, was Baltimore’s first director of Baltimore City Colored Schools. Their legacies underscore the need for perseverance, courage and faith.

Kamala Harris’ campaign reflected the dreams of many Marylanders. I am grateful to live somewhere that embodies the values I hold dear. In that, I find unshakeable pride, and I will always be proud to be a Marylander.

Frances Murphy Draper is president and CEO of AFRO American Newspapers.