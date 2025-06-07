Since the new year, The Baltimore Banner’s coverage of Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, and the injustices destroying Palestinian homes and livelihoods in the West Bank, has diminished dramatically. I assure you that people in Baltimore crave a trusted source to get current news from afar as well as addressing the very personal and social suffering and sense of helplessness in our city that I hear about daily.

We need to learn about Baltimore gatherings, protests, and — especially — the efforts to bring people together to grieve, to share ways to put our anger, frustration, confusion and compassion into action supporting a just end to the continuing — even growing — violence against innocent people.

Dottye Burt-Markowitz, Baltimore

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.