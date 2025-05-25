The Office of the Inspector General in Baltimore County is a relatively new creation. In a county that is bigger than four states and the District of Columbia, this office was long overdue and a big step forward for a more transparent, trustworthy government. Now its future is threatened (Kelly Madigan was honored as ‘fraud fighter of the year.’ She soon may be out of a job, May 13, 2025).

As is true with the first leader of any new department, Inspector General Kelly Madigan has defined the office and breathed life into its core values and functions. She has navigated attempts to undercut its authority, and our county is better for it. But now she faces an unprecedented threat.

In a blatant misreading of the law, our county executive contends that Madigan must reapply for her job. This appears to be a convenient way of dismissing her. As an attorney, I can share that this is incorrect and it is worth all that we have to fight it.

Madigan has spent the past five years exposing waste, fraud and abuse in government — and she has done it with integrity, transparency and results. This is just what we want — and what we need. Just last month, she was named Fraud Fighter of the Year by the Maryland chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. This speaks volumes.

At a time when the fundamentals of government are threatened every day by the Trump administration, we need local government to lead. We cannot take pages out of their playbook and sideline inspectors general for doing their jobs well. We must value and support our high-performing inspectors general.

I am calling on County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to follow the law and do the right thing — reappoint Madigan without delay. Baltimore County needs a watchdog who works for the people, not one selected to protect the powerful.

Nick Stewart is a candidate for Baltimore County executive.

