Leslie Streeter’s column (What it’s like when Cousin Angie becomes Senate candidate Angela Alsobrooks — Oct. 1, 2024) reminded me how special it is to have personal insight into a candidate.

In May, I met Larry Hogan at a campaign event for veterans in Annapolis. He spoke about his admiration for the armed forces, and although I don’t remember his words, I do remember how his words made me feel. After five deployments and 20 years of service, I had been thanked hundreds of times but rarely felt gratitude as deep and honest as Hogan’s was that day.

At the event, I had a great conversation with Hogan about our families, trading stories about his grandkids and my two young children. We talked a bit about politics, about the dangers of divisiveness, but mostly we talked about the families we loved and the ways their love inspired us. I was happy to see the kindness I had perceived in the media was real.

I’ve been to five Hogan campaign events this year, two with my daughter and most with other veterans. At the July 4 parade in Annapolis, Hogan gave me a teaching moment with my daughter when he cordially waved to supporters of Angela Alsobrooks. My daughter, now 6 years old, hasn’t seen the ugly side of elections yet, but she has seen Hogan wave at people supporting his opponent. I’ve tried to teach her about political civility, but Hogan was the one who showed that civility in action. She’s met him twice and is one of his biggest fans.

I’ve seen Hogan joke about his diet while eating ice cream at the Maryland State Fair. I’ve seen him listen with care as veterans shared their experiences. I’ve seen his gentleness with my daughter, and I’ve seen him tell jokes and make funny faces that made her laugh.

I’ve proudly published opinion articles explaining my support for Hogan, but the purpose of this letter isn’t to change anyone’s vote. It’s simply to share how much the interactions with Hogan have meant to me, reminding me our political leaders are real people. If we can remember that, we might change our country for the better.

Colin Pascal

Annapolis

The writer is a member of the Veterans for Hogan coalition.