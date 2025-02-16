Higher wages, fewer workplace injuries and deaths, fair treatment, reasonable schedules, and less need for public assistance are just some of the positive results of unionization and collective bargaining in the workplace.

State bill HB 37 would allow all residents of Maryland to have these good working conditions and, thus, a better life. It would put a proposed constitutional amendment guaranteeing employees in the state the right to bargain collectively on the ballot in 2026 for voter approval. Such an amendment would also protect employees in Maryland from anti-union Supreme Court decisions, anti-union federal legislation, and any future anti-union state legislatures, and, as we all know, the current president and his allies are decidedly against unions.

Since anti-union means anti-welfare of employees, the proposed amendment would protect our welfare against attacks on unions. Therefore, all Marylanders should call their state delegates and senators and urge them to vote for HB 37.

David Fallick

Rockville