As a librarian, albeit retired, I applaud your publication of all the 400+ titles (Naval Academy’s full list of nearly 400 books on race, gender pulled from library, April 4, 2025) deleted from the Library of the U.S. Naval Academy. I was astonished by the number of literary studies included, and alarmed to see rigorously researched historical fiction like Geraldine Brooks’ “Horse” pulled from circulation.

Could it have been because it pointed out that Black trainers and jockeys dominated the horse racing scene in the 19th century, or because it features the behind-the-scenes scientific research of the Smithsonian, or because it depicted a mixed-race romance, or a racially motivated shooting?

Thanks so much for your thoroughness. I’m enjoying your coverage of Baltimore, which is so much wider than the Sinclair views permitted at The Sun these days.

Mary Dagold, Pikesville