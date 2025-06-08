One of today’s MBAs writes that Orioles owner David Rubenstein, whose team is struggling, has a “brand problem” (Letter: Dear Orioles owner David Rubenstein — you may have a brand problem, May 31, 2025).

I write as someone who attended the 1954 opening day for the big league Orioles and hundreds, maybe thousands, of games since. And I write as a graduate of the Wharton School from a time the word “brand” only applied to beef steers.

David Rubenstein has a baseball problem. You can’t rebrand a team with sore arms, slumping All-Stars, a frustrated clubhouse, a weirdly huge injury list and management replacements. You fix the baseball problems. The Orioles have played crummy baseball before, and step-by-step worked their way out of it while loyal fans celebrated the improvements.

The “brand problem” letter writer says Rubenstein’s job is to get the World Series and the All-Star Game. Every owner in baseball has the same goal. Mr. Rubenstein’s real job is to professionally oversee our hometown Baltimore team in a way we can happily support: good, bad or indifferent.

Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

