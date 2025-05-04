In a recent letter (Reject private-school vouchers; support public schools, March 27, 2025), Author Stephanie C. Chupein calls on families to reject the growing effort to preserve private-school voucher programs. Although Chupein’s concerns come from a genuine place, her argument overlooks critical shortcomings in our K-12 education system.

Rejecting private-school vouchers under the guise of protecting public education fails to acknowledge that for many students — like my 14-year-old kid brother — public schools have not only underperformed but also caused lasting harm due to mismanagement, inadequate state support — chiefly as a result of the expensive Maryland Blueprint and its crippling depletion of Eastern Shore county education budgets — and conduct-control failure.

First, the assertion that vouchers benefit only a “privileged few” misrepresents reality. In principle, private-school vouchers would disproportionately empower low-income and historically marginalized families, granting them choices previously limited to wealthier households. For students trapped in failing public schools, vouchers may represent their only escape.

Second, the author’s claim that vouchers would drain resources ignores the deeper issue. Baltimore’s public education system already receives substantial funding but suffers from chronic mismanagement, delinquency and low staff retention. In contrast, schools on the Eastern Shore, which pay into Blueprint funding, reserve significantly less (see Wicomico County) but yield higher test scores and lower truancy rates.

Moreover, the current system disproportionately hurts marginalized youths. My brother suffered unnecessarily due to inadequate special education services, lack of disciplinary measures by school staff and a school environment with delinquency problems reinforced by the outside community. Denying families like ours the ability to choose better opportunities perpetuates inequality rather than resolving it.

Finally, arguing that public education alone is the foundation of a multiracial democracy misses the point. True equality requires affording every family the freedom to choose what is best for their child. Denying educational choice forces vulnerable students to remain trapped in institutions that consistently fail them.

Supporting public education doesn’t require opposing vouchers but rather a commitment to addressing mismanagement, delinquency and inequities in our public schools. The answer isn’t to eliminate options but to ensure every child can pursue their fullest potential — regardless of background or locale.

Daniel A. C. McBride is secretary of the Maryland Black Republican Council.

