A newly opened exhibition at the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture offers the opportunity to uplift and share the history of Black people, and the Black experience, through art and culture. It tells the historic stories of American lives through Black artists’ visions and personal experiences — displaying what could have been forgotten representation of the way the world was. It’s a collection of images, paintings and drawings that depict African Americans in full bloom, not stunted by social and political obstacles during the time in which they were created, but enduring despite those obstacles.