As president of Northeast Maglev, I respect the concerns within certain communities about basic characteristics of this project — from environmental impacts to perceived, but unfounded, concerns of disruption to local properties (Moore’s maglev support angers Marylanders in path of high-speed train: ‘Can’t stop fighting,’ April 19, 2025). This is why it is essential that the environmental reviews are completed as quickly as possible.

The National Environmental Policy Act requires federal agencies to evaluate the effects of a project like this on both our natural and human environments. Federal and state agencies hosted community forums, solicited public comments and allowed extended time for public comments. Through this process, multiple alignments are considered and one will be chosen.

Only by completing this process can all stakeholders receive the project specifics they deserve. It’s a thorough and time-consuming process, and deservedly so. The maglev project will fundamentally change the way Marylanders live, work and travel. For these reasons, and to preserve the character of historic, close-knit communities, it is imperative that we get this right.

We know the maglev project, when built, will allow people to travel from Washington to Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Baltimore in 15 minutes, and from Washington to New York in just one hour. Recent polls confirmed a widespread majority of public support for the maglev project throughout Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Furthermore, this project has never asked for state taxpayer money; instead, it will be built with private investment, federal funding programs and international financing.

We know, based on National Environmental Policy Act studies, that this project will create 123,000 construction jobs, 38,000 professional jobs and 1,500 permanent jobs, while adding $8.8 billion in wages to Maryland’s regional economy. It will also remove 16 million cars from our clogged highways, which not only will improve our quality of life but also reduce greenhouse gases in our state.

It is my hope that our federal and state governments come together and finish the environmental review process as quickly as possible. Only by doing so can we begin to answer these legitimate questions and move toward completion of a project our region desperately needs.

Bill Scott is the president of Northeast Maglev.

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.