Every Marylander wants a faster, more reliable commute — but speed shouldn’t come at the cost of equity, sustainability or smart investment. The proposed Superconducting Magnetic Levitation Project, or Maglev, between D.C. and Baltimore offers a sleek 15-minute ride, but the benefits are limited and the costs — financial, environmental and social — are far too high (Moore’s maglev support angers Marylanders in path of high-speed train: ‘Can’t stop fighting,’ April 19, 2025).

As a lifelong Maryland resident and former Laurel City Council member, I’ve followed this project closely. I once asked Maglev representatives during a General Assembly hearing how they calculated their claim of a 30% traffic reduction. No one could provide a clear answer. For a multibillion-dollar project, vague data and empty promises aren’t good enough.

Then there’s the ticket price — an estimated $60 to $80 each way. That’s not commuter-friendly. It’s a premium service for the wealthy, not a solution for working families, students or seniors. Meanwhile, MARC, Metro, and local buses — systems real people rely on — remain underfunded and underserved. Why not improve what already works for the many?

The route would also cut through the Patuxent Research Refuge — one of the last intact ecosystems in our region. My twin boys and I spend weekends there. Destroying this space for a train that doesn’t even stop in Prince George’s County is not progress — it’s a sacrifice our communities shouldn’t have to make.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

And let’s talk about equity. Infrastructure should be a tool for inclusion, not a trigger for displacement. Too often, large-scale transit projects are built through Black and brown communities without meaningful input or lasting benefit. We’ve seen that story before, and Maglev threatens to repeat it.

Supporters often point to Japan — but Japan has megacities with 16,000 people per square mile and a deeply rooted rail culture. That’s not Maryland. Admiring their technology is one thing. Replicating it without the context is irresponsible.

True progress means investing in transit that serves everyone. Maglev may be fast — but it’s not the future Maryland needs.

Martin Mitchell is a former at-large Laurel City Council member and community advocate

The Baltimore Banner publishes letters to the editor, exclusive to our publication, of no more than 350 words. Letters can be submitted for consideration to letters@thebaltimorebanner.com.