I am a researcher specializing in children’s suggestibility and memory, particularly the causes of children’s false reports or memories. I have conducted numerous studies in this field and have served as an expert witness in related trials concerning this vast field of knowledge.

I’ve been following your coverage of the trial of Matthew Schlegel, the third grade teacher accused of inappropriate contact with students in his classroom (Severna Park Elementary teacher found not guilty on most charges in child sex abuse trial, June 17, 2025), and consulted with the defense. With no physical evidence or corroboration, the case rested heavily on the children’s and parents’ testimonies.

Yet, under cross-examination, serious inconsistencies and even impossibilities in every child’s account were revealed. The defense also uncovered that parents questioned their children repeatedly with leading, emotional prompts — sometimes for days — before any disclosures occurred.

Given the strong indicators of memory contamination, I was surprised frankly that the case was even prosecuted. I was equally surprised that your coverage lacked any historical context on such cases, instead presenting a narrative largely sympathetic to the prosecution and alleged victims.

There is a well-documented history of similar cases, including the McMartin Preschool trial (1980s), the Wee Care Nursery trial (1987) and the Little Rascals case (1992). These cases spurred extensive scientific research, revealing how suggestive parental questioning, poor interview techniques and peer influence can evoke unreliable information from children that leads to false accusations. In response, a number of evidence-based protocols for interviewing children have been established and are used nationwide.

Unfortunately, the interviewers in Mr. Schlegel’s case failed to follow best-practice interviewing standards, as recommended by these protocols. More troubling is that law enforcement and social services appear not to have investigated — or even considered — the interfamily dynamics or potential contamination before making an arrest.

Historically, most of these cases have resulted in acquittals or convictions that were overturned on appeal. My concern is that, if the journalists who covered this case had done their research on the scientific and historical context, readers would have received a more balanced and informed account of the trial.

Maggie Bruck is a professor emerita of child psychology at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine

