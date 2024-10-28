As disabled advocates for legalizing medical aid in dying for a terminally ill patient likely to die within six months, Us for Autonomy connected with Hugo Kugiya’s story on end of life care (“Marylanders don’t have a ‘right to die.’ Those who live with pain want options.” — Oct. 1, 2024).

The Maryland legislature had the opportunity to give terminally ill residents the option this term. We joined Diane Kraus in having faith in our legislators this past term. We are disappointed that legislation did not pass, resulting in terminally ill Marylanders continuing to suffer.

We are pleased that the article noted that the loud opposition by some disability rights advocates is not unanimous, and that Disability Rights Maryland itself is neutral on the topic.

In fact, a poll from earlier this year shows 79% of Maryland voters who self-identify as having a disability agree with the idea that medical aid in dying should be legal for terminally ill, mentally capable adults who choose to self-ingest medication to die peacefully.

Dr. Seth Morgan

Chevy Chase

Morgan is a retired neurologist and a member of Us for Autonomy.