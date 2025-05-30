I moved to the Baltimore area in 2009 and I have been a 13-game Orioles season plan holder consecutively since 2013. Most years, I have attended more than 13 games.

I saw the rebuild as a chance to get my two little children into the team and let them know that they were born Orioles fans. I have seen a lot of the highs, and have also put up with a lot of the lows that do not need to be rehashed here, but this season might be the one that has finally broken me.

In your recent article (Mike Elias says he consulted ‘very heavily’ with Orioles ownership on firing Brandon Hyde, May 20, 2025), Elias said he involved ownership on the decision to let Hyde go. Well, I’m glad there are signs of groupthink in the Warehouse. I’m also glad that he is working to fix it as rapidly as he can.

But how is he going to fix it? There is no way you can fix it this season without making tough decisions that were avoidable.

Elias has committed fan malpractice with this roster. We were told our prospects were our richest assets, yet he wouldn’t part with any of them to fill obvious roster holes. The Warehouse also hasn’t made any effort to extend the young core we all shelled out too much money to buy jerseys for.

Elias is a glorified scouting director cosplaying as general manager. I’m hoping the reason he decided to finally give an interview from Milwaukee is because he has been working so hard to fix this team that he forgot to give one from Baltimore.

We have been a broken franchise for far too long. We deserve better than this.

Zack Wolfe, Manchester

