It is so disheartening to read the back-and-forth conversations about the future of Preakness (The price of Preakness: a $500 million state infusion, a $5 million annual fee, May 13, 2025). Where are the articles that represent the future for horses, who sometimes suffer and die with very few public voices speaking out on their behalf?

Newspapers have a responsibility to investigate what goes on beneath the surface of any industry, and it is up to the readers to hold them accountable. Eleven horses have died this year at Laurel Park, and many more across the country.

The only future for horse racing should be its termination, once and for all.

Ronda Cooperstein, Baltimore

