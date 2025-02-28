As I read your recent article (“Transit nightmare: Thousands of Baltimore kids can’t get to school on time,” Feb. 18, 2025), it occurred to me that the hardship these students face in their daily school commutes is likely due, to some degree, to the lack of available transportation in their home. This may be because the driver(s) in the household are unable to obtain the auto insurance required to drive legally in Maryland. This is an area of ongoing concern and focus for us at Maryland Auto Insurance.

As noted in the article, not having a safe, dependable ride to school is negatively impacting students’ lives — and limiting their futures.

Maryland Auto is dedicated to making auto insurance available to all Maryland residents. Without insurance, it’s harder to get where you need to be. Being able to drive legally provides Maryland drivers with opportunity and access to employment, child care, education, medical services, and recreational activities.

Since its inception in January 1973, Maryland Auto has provided access to affordable insurance coverage to Maryland residents who have been turned down or canceled by standard insurance carriers. Unlike other carriers, Maryland Auto does not factor credit, occupation or education into our eligibility or premium rating.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The only requirements for coverage are that the policyholder is a Maryland resident and owns an automobile registered in Maryland or has a valid Maryland driver’s license. Additionally, the driver must have been turned down by two or more insurance companies or canceled by one company.

Al Redmer Jr.

Baltimore

About the Author: Al Redmer Jr. is currently the executive director of Maryland Auto Insurance. Previously he served two appointments as Maryland insurance commissioner.