President Donald Trump’s executive order prohibiting any hospital receiving federal funds from practicing gender-affirming care for youths callously disregards the needs of children who are both gender- and neurodiverse.

Anyone celebrating this order should spend time with the children affected. Like one young girl, who before treatment was failing out of high school, contemplating suicide and rarely leaving the house. Now she’s attending community college, teaching herself another language and making friends. Or another, who experienced two deep depressive episodes in three years but finds companionship and stability in her gender support group. And a young man who attends college out of state, just performed in an on-campus concert and even drives.

Many don’t know that those with autism spectrum disorder are three to six times more likely than the general population to be gender diverse — the term that includes nonbinary and transgender. In my parent support group for such children, we know that, on top of their social, developmental or communication issues, feeling uncomfortable in their bodies deeply impacts their well-being, causing debilitating depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation.

Like any good parent, we sought advice from trusted medical professionals who provide the standard of care supported by the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics. Their medical care may include mental health treatment, executive functioning courses and in-person or online social groups. Some children past puberty receive hormone therapy after extensive evaluation. No child under 18 is provided gender-affirming surgery.

Some in our group have struggled to accept their child’s gender diversity or ASD diagnosis. Some oppose using hormone therapy, believing their child can’t handle the responsibility. Some have watched their once-suicidal child flourish since starting hormone therapy. All are struggling, questioning and consulting with doctors.

My child doesn’t receive treatments outlined in the order, so I can’t fully understand their pain. I can only stand witness to this action’s cruelty. These parents are not boogeymen. These children are lovingly cared for and listened to, not abused. We are all good, intelligent, informed and, now, scared people whose greatest concern is the welfare of our children.

Sarah Zogby

Washington, D.C.