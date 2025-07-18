The Banner wrote about the brand new law, signed on July 4 (Trump signs his tax and spending cut bill at the White House July 4 picnic, July 4, 2025), which gives Americans “tax breaks and spending cuts.” According to the president, now “America’s winning, winning, winning like never before.”

Winning, if nearly 12 million people losing health insurance is called a win. In Maryland, these Medicaid and Affordable Health Care restrictions are estimated to affect 229,000 Marylanders.

Winning, if increasing the child tax credit for people who already have money is called a win. The families with low incomes, who truly need the tax credit, did not get an expansion of eligibility. It’s estimated that 229,000 Maryland kids, 17.9%, will now be ineligible for the full child tax credit. In Baltimore, the number of newly ineligible kids is 47,000, or 31.6% of kids.

Winning, if cutting off access to nutrition benefits for low-income people is called a win. In Maryland, it’s estimated that SNAP cuts will affect 370,000 families.

Thank you to Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, and all Maryland Congress members who voted “no” on this new law. You stood for decency and fairness.

Congressman Andy Harris, you voted “yes.” You said you want to save the government money. Yet this big bill will increase the federal deficit. And at the same time, 24,000 of your own constituents are expected to lose access to Medicaid.

So, dear elected officials, get busy! Americans would love a win, but this big new law doesn’t sound like one. Voters are going to feel pain, and will remember how you voted.

Jan Kleinman, Baltimore

