As the season of gratitude surrounds us, we find ourselves reflecting on the meaning of Thanksgiving, not only in our personal lives, but also in the fabric of our community and work. This Thanksgiving, our hearts at Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service are full of gratitude for the invaluable contribution of our volunteer attorneys and tax professionals.

This year, we extend our deepest appreciation to those who have made a significant impact on the lives of many — the volunteers who have dedicated their time, expertise and compassion to support many in our community. Their commitment goes beyond mere professional duty. It embodies the spirit of Thanksgiving, where gratitude evolves into action, becoming a true expression of empathy and justice. Our volunteers provide free help to clients in gaining custody of their children, maintaining a roof over their heads, and fostering financial stability for their families.

At the core of Mayland Volunteer Lawyers Service lies the belief that justice is not a privilege, but a right. In our efforts to remove barriers to justice, the work of our volunteers has been instrumental in transforming this belief into a reality for countless members of our community. Our community is richer because of our volunteers, who, through their dedication, bring justice to the forefront and contribute to the wellbeing of our society. Their selfless acts demonstrate the true essence of Thanksgiving — a time to give thanks for the blessings we have and extend those blessings to others. When asked to describe their recent experience with one of our volunteers, a client summed it up in these words: “Relief, hope, faith.”

The work of our volunteer lawyers and tax professionals serves as a beacon of hope, reminding us that collective efforts can bring about positive change, making our community a better place for all. With the service of our volunteers, MVLS aspires to create a space much like the Thanksgiving table — a place where everyone is welcome, and no one is left behind.

May this Thanksgiving be a reminder to not only express thanks, but to embody it through actions that uplift and empower. To our volunteer lawyers and tax professionals, your commitment to justice has touched lives, inspired change and strengthened the bonds of our community. MVLS extends a heartfelt thank you for making justice not just a concept, but a living reality to many.

Antonia Wilson, Baltimore

Antonia Wilson is an intake advocate for Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, a statewide nonprofit offering full legal representation to low-income Marylanders. To learn more, visit mvlslaw.org.