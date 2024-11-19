I really appreciated Leslie Streeter’s recent column (It’s not just the men who let us women down, Oct. 7, 2024) because it speaks to the way that some women have let other women down, and to the indescribable pain of knowing we lost so much because, once again, we refused to support each other.

I agree with her comment that some women decided bodily autonomy was less important than taxes or grocery prices. Ironically, I think those issues are unlikely to change for the better under Donald Trump. The color of your skin and your money is not going to save you when things veer into “Handmaid’s Tale” territory. You may think the white patriarchy will save you if you are a conservative white woman, but I’m afraid you are in for a rude awakening. No one is coming to save you. You will have to live with whatever happens in the next four years. You have my eternal disdain.

I am sorry for all of the women who fought and voted against this and will suffer as a result — they do not deserve it. I will not live long enough to see the changes I hoped for, and my professional and personal life are forever shattered by what this country has become. It is a nightmare that I cannot imagine living through again.

But thanks in part to the women of this country who voted for Trump, we are forced to relive the years he was in office, except that I anticipate it will be a million times worse now. We tried to warn you and you did not listen. Do not come to us for help in the future if democracy dies and you have nothing left. We won’t be here.

Betsy Schindler, Baltimore