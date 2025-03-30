This year, Maryland can move toward the American mainstream on youth justice by limiting the practice of automatically charging children as adults in the Maryland criminal legal system. Senator Will Smith, Chair of the Maryland Senate’s Judicial Proceedings Committee, is sponsoring SB422, which would reduce the number of children automatically sent to adult court by about 73%.

Maryland sends more children to adult court than any state except Alabama. Judges send nearly 90% of these children back to juvenile court — after they have spent time in a system designed for adults. It’s no surprise that children who spend time in the adult system have higher recidivism rates.

Besides the damage this does to children and communities, it’s a tremendous waste of money. The General Assembly’s nonpartisan Department of Legislative Services determined that the bill would save the state $13.7 million in 2026 and $17 million annually starting in 2027.

The Maryland Legislative Black Caucus, the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, and a coalition of 10 senior Maryland judges are among many advocating for the bill. Based on committee hearings, it’s clear a majority of committee members support the bill and it would likely pass the Democratic-dominated state Senate and House of Delegates. So why hasn’t SB422 moved out of committee?

Senate President Bill Ferguson has indicated to us and others that he would not bring SB422 to the floor this session, even if it passed out of committee.

If Ferguson opposes SB422, he should vote against it. But it’s unacceptable for the Senate president to refuse to bring a bill to the floor because he personally objects to it. This imperious behavior reflects the worst impulses of our politicians.

We thank Senator Smith for championing this bill and urge him to put SB422 to a committee vote and for all legislators to support it.

We urge Senate President Ferguson to allow this bill to be voted on in the Senate. This will ensure better outcomes for Maryland children and communities and recommit Maryland to the democratic process at a moment when many leaders seem willing to circumvent it.

Elianna Cooper is Maryland community organizer and community training coordinator of Jews United for Justice; Matan Zeimer is Maryland policy director of Jews United for Justice