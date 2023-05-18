Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle on why the Bird Bath cracks him up | The Adam Jones Podcast

Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it was like playing in the outfield, the crowd at games, why the new Bird Bath at Camden Yards cracks him up and how he is enjoying the winning atmosphere. Additionally, Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss the Orioles and Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

