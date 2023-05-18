Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Orioles first baseman Ryan Mountcastle joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss what it was like playing in the outfield, the crowd at games, why the new Bird Bath at Camden Yards cracks him up and how he is enjoying the winning atmosphere. Additionally, Jones and Jerry Coleman discuss the Orioles and Angels star Shohei Ohtani.
