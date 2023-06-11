More than 300 kayakers paddled the 5-mile round trip from Canton Waterfront Park to Inner Harbor on Saturday to show their support for a clean, accessible and recreational waterway.
The annual event, known as the Baltimore Floatilla, was first held in 2016 by the Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore and its Healthy Harbor Initiative.
The band Thrillkiller led paddlers in the world’s first kayak-based performance of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” complete with paddle thumping in sync with the famous song.
Their stage? None other than the famous Mr. Trash Wheel.
Hal Ashman, head of Ultimate Watersports, the company that provided kayak rentals for the day, noted that many people still have perceptions of Inner Harbor, once lined with industry, as a polluted waterway that’s not for recreational activities.
“A big part of what we’re doing here is proving to people that both of those things are inaccurate,” he said. “The harbor is getting cleaner every year, and we have the data to back it.”
Ashman also discussed the coming positive impact of Baltimore Blueway, a network of water-based trails for paddlers dotted with public access points and connected, by water, to historical, cultural and environmental sites.
“As we have seen the cleaner and cleaner water on the Inner Harbor, we will continue to move in that direction. Along with that, of course, comes better and more exciting recreational opportunities to be on the harbor,” Ashman said.
This year’s Floatilla raised more than $15,000 for the support of a clean harbor.