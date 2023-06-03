Photo essay

Annapolis Pride brings parade and festival to downtown

It’s one of the many Pride events across Maryland during the month of June.

Kaitlin Newman

Published 6/3/2023 4:42 p.m. EDT

Maria Jose Gullett, 30, shows off her rainbow makeup at Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Annapolis Pride held its annual parade and festival on West Street on Saturday, one of the first of many Pride events across Maryland during the month of June.

Local coffee shops had rainbow themed baked goods and attendees donned rainbow hats, shirts and entire outfits dedicated to the Pride colors. A marriage and two vow-renewal ceremonies took place at People’s Park. Thousands of people clapped and cheered as their loved ones marched confidently down West Street, waving their Pride flags high.

A woman waves a flag during the Annapolis Pride 2023 Parade. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

Shayne Kay, 23, shows off rainbow makeup at the Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A person wearing a colorful wig and a fan that reads ‘fantastic’ smiles during the Annapolis Pride parade. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

A crowd gathers at the Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jen Atkinson, 32, blows bubbles during the Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

People show their queer pride during the Annapolis Pride parade on June 3, 2023. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

Gabriel Duque dances at the Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Spencer Stockton, 22, shows off makeup featuring their preferred pronouns at Annapolis Pride parade and festival on June 3, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Finch ‘Red’ Cobb poses with a Pride flag minutes before the Annapolis Pride parade begins. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

Bystanders hold colorful fans during the Annapolis Pride parade. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

A parade participant holds a sign that reads ‘out of the darkness’ during the Annapolis Pride parade. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)

Eric Lund, a member of the board of directors at Annapolis Pride, waves an Annapolis Pride flag. (Ariana Perez/The Baltimore Banner)