Annapolis Pride brings parade and festival to downtown

Annapolis Pride held its annual parade and festival on West Street on Saturday, one of the first of many Pride events across Maryland during the month of June.
Local coffee shops had rainbow themed baked goods and attendees donned rainbow hats, shirts and entire outfits dedicated to the Pride colors. A marriage and two vow-renewal ceremonies took place at People’s Park. Thousands of people clapped and cheered as their loved ones marched confidently down West Street, waving their Pride flags high.