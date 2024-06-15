As B&O Railroad Museum’s “Royal Blue” train traveled down the first mile of commercial railroad track laid in the U.S., drag queens sashayed down the aisles. Music pumped from speakers placed atop the luggage racks, and the air was full of dollar bills — tips waiting to be accepted by performers.
When the 40-minute-long journey was over, people crowded under the museum’s outdoor pavilion to escape the rain and dance.
RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Mhi’ya Man Le’Paige entertained the crowd, along with local performers Stormi Skye, Ervena Chloe, Sorority Heights and Anita Hero. This is the second year the B&O Railroad Museum has hosted the event in celebration of Pride Month.