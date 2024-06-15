As B&O Railroad Museum’s “Royal Blue” train traveled down the first mile of commercial railroad track laid in the U.S., drag queens sashayed down the aisles. Music pumped from speakers placed atop the luggage racks, and the air was full of dollar bills — tips waiting to be accepted by performers.

When the 40-minute-long journey was over, people crowded under the museum’s outdoor pavilion to escape the rain and dance.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Mhi’ya Man Le’Paige entertained the crowd, along with local performers Stormi Skye, Ervena Chloe, Sorority Heights and Anita Hero. This is the second year the B&O Railroad Museum has hosted the event in celebration of Pride Month.

Stormi Skye enters the "Royal Blue" train's observation lounge car. The 1948 car is now used by the B&O Railroad Museum for their "First Class" train ride experience. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

A five dollar bill sticks to Chanel Janaè Chloè's forehead during her performance. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) People hold out dollar bills for Ervena Chloe. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

People hold out dollar bills for Ervena Chloe as she performs aboard the "Royal Blue." (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Ervena Chloe struts down the aisle. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Stormi Skye performs. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The circle cheers as Ta’Von Vinson dances. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Left: Stormi Skye wears a crown during her performance. Right: Anita Hiro dons a pink cowboy hat and banana at the start of her performance. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Ervena Chloe crawls through dollar bills during her performance. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Sorority Heights performs. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Mhi’ya Man Le’Paige, known as the "Queen Of Flipss," performs. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Mhi’ya Man Le’Paige struts through the crowd. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)