Photo essay

Annual Caribbean Carnival celebrates Caribbean Island culture

The Baltimore Washington One Carnival drew over 35,000 locals and visitors to Druid Hill Park

Kaitlin Newman

Published 7/9/2023 9:36 a.m. EDT, Updated 7/9/2023 10:27 a.m. EDT

A mas player celebrating during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.
The three-day Baltimore Washington One Carnival drew over 35,000 locals and visitors to the 42nd annual celebration at Druid Hill Park, where they relished in colorful costumes, music, Caribbean food, and art.

The Carnival celebration traces its roots to Trinidad and Tobago, where French settlers brought the masquerade party tradition with them to the islands in the 18th century. The settlers also brought enslaved people with them and the bright and colorful Carnival costumes date back to African tradition. The feathers were used on headdresses to symbolize perseverance and the journey into a spiritual rebirth.

“Today, Carnival is an act of celebration for freedom throughout the entire Caribbean and the Caribbean diaspora across the world where people celebrate their culture and remember all the pain that their ancestors endured.”

—  Northeastern University, ECDA (Early Caribbean Digital Archive)
Mas players cheering on a friend at the judging point of the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mas players celebrating during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mas players during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Festival attendees at the Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Nous C’est Nous mas players celebrating during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mas players celebrating during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Mas player Sharon McDaniels, 51, during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Candace Dane/The Baltimore Banner)

Mas player, Aja Bobb, 22, during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A mas player performing for the judges at the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

A mas player performing for the judges at the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Festival attendee Phylicia Pilgrim, 32, at the Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Candace Dane/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore All-Stars Marching Unit Inc. leader marching during the annual Baltimore Washington ONE Carnival in Baltimore, MD on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

