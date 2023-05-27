“I knew him for 35 years, and we were best friends for about 25 years. We grew up together,“ Sean Reuling said. “He was a family guy. That’s what he did. Unfortunately, standing up for his family got him killed over a middle school fight. He tried to talk about it as a parent and tried to turn everything back around and, the people that did that, they weren’t trying to hear it. He did what he did just as any other father would do. He protected his family.”