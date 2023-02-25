The CIAA Basketball Tournament is not just a place where players on the court get to to showcase their talent. Players in the stands are showing off their fashion game.
While there was no shortage of the golf shirts and oversized jerseys you see on fans at most sporting events, a lot of supporters displayed their fabulous fashion sense to support their school.
North Carolina resident Norns Gullick Jr., incorporated the colors of his school, Winston-Salem State University, with a red knot scarf, red fedora and a custom pair of pants, one leg red and the other black. “I had to wear my school’s colors. I’m alumni!” he said. “I got to represent!”
Another Winston-Salem State backer, Angenea White, dyed her hair red to support the team. But she showed off a unique style and flare by sporting a brown top with an anime panda and glasses.
“I love fashion! It’s like another form of language I get speak,” said White of Dunn, North Carolina.
Here are some of the looks of fans at the CIAA Tournament.
