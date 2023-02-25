Photo essay

Photos: Fans show off their fashion game at the CIAA Basketball Tournament

By Kirk McKoy

Published on: February 25, 2023 11:29 AM EST|Updated on: February 25, 2023 12:49 PM EST

“I love Fashion! It’s like another form of language I speak” says Angenea White from Dunn, NC. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

The CIAA Basketball Tournament is not just a place where players on the court get to to showcase their talent. Players in the stands are showing off their fashion game.

While there was no shortage of the golf shirts and oversized jerseys you see on fans at most sporting events, a lot of supporters displayed their fabulous fashion sense to support their school.

North Carolina resident Norns Gullick Jr., incorporated the colors of his school, Winston-Salem State University, with a red knot scarf, red fedora and a custom pair of pants, one leg red and the other black. “I had to wear my school’s colors. I’m alumni!” he said. “I got to represent!”

Another Winston-Salem State backer, Angenea White, dyed her hair red to support the team. But she showed off a unique style and flare by sporting a brown top with an anime panda and glasses.

“I love fashion! It’s like another form of language I get speak,” said White of Dunn, North Carolina.

Here are some of the looks of fans at the CIAA Tournament.

Jamestris Watson of Winston-Salem State University wore her school colors to the CIAA. The Rams won their game for the day. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Jacqie McWilliams Parker CIAA Commissioner is wearing local Baltimore designer Jody Davis outfit. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Charde Ivey of Westside Baltimore is all blue. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Jade Amaris checks her look and fluffs her hair. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Paxton Baker managing partner of marketing and promotion company Liquid Soul. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Check out the kicks, Terrell D. Whittley CEO/Founder of Liquid Soul. It’s time for one of my favorite events of the year CIAA! LIQUID SOUL is proud to be the agency of record for the CIAA Tournament. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Loretta Jefferson of Johnson C Smith University wore her sequined school jacket. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

I can be a Joker, Emil Washington from Hanover, MD chose her Joker Fedora and varsity jacket. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

MonClaire Jarman from Winston-Salem State University and Imari Deloatch of Virginia State University, decided to go for comfort with their choice of clothing to the CIAA. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Jayshawn Clack and Jaxien Perry from North Carolina wore street style to the games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Tiffany Massey from Winston-Salem, NC chose all black for Black History Month. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Charles and LaTonya Penny fro North Carolina were matching Black tops. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

The Winston-Salem State University cheer squad in their University colors. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Maurice and Sheena Christian honored Love & Union with matching red and black. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Khayia Mitchell from Raleigh, NC came to support Winston-Salem State University, says she just wanted tower a cute, stylish and basic outfit. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

“I had to wear my school’s colors. I’m alumni! I got to represent!” said Norns Gullick Jr., from Winston-Salem, NC. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Clyde Doughty, Jr. Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics and recreation at Bowie State University, is know for his many hats. She owns 75 pf them. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Kiarah Williams decided to honor Black History Month Black Education in her choice of what to wear to the CIAA games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Winston-Salem State University Alumni Pat and johnson c smith university Alumni Jeff Owens chose to honor their school. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Marilynn Stacey-Suggs from Savannah, GA, represented her Winston-Salem State University colors and jacket. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Brécha Byrd, the 72nd Miss Saint Augustine University, NC., wore her Tiera and sash to the games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Kim Bailey of Virginia was all attitude in her pink coat glasses and hat. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Kiara Boswell of Charlotte, NC and Glenegua Harris from Scotland Neck, NC, said they live the CIAA life. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Keenan Laundes, Mister Junior from Saint Augustine University, NC., wore his sash to the games. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Zion Ethridge from Johnson C Smith University said she was representing Tou Beta Sigma and IIUS. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Jacqie McWilliams Parker CIAA Commissioner is wearing local Baltimore designer Jody Davis outfit with Under Armor shoes, makes a jumpshot. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Amber Wiggins from Johnson C Smith University said she was representing Tou Beta Sigma and IIUS. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

Levi Dillahunt from Charlotte, NC., wore a Buffalo Soldier jacket on honor of Black History month. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)

