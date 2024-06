Katie Pumphrey completed a 24-mile swim from the Bay Bridge to the Inner Harbor on Tuesday. Photographers from The Baltimore Banner were along for the ride (in a support boat).

Here’s what they saw:

Distance swimmer Katie Pumphrey completed a historical swim in which she swam 24 miles from Sandy Point State Park at the foot of the Bay Bridge to Baltimore's Inner Harbor on June 25, 2024. The swim took her about thirteen hours, non-stop, minus a few hydration and nourishment breaks. Pumphrey had two support boats, a support swimmer and a support kayak with her on her journey. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Katie's support team puts sunblock and wax on her to keep her comfortable for her swim. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Katie began her swim at 3:19:59. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Distance swimmer Katie Pumphrey completed a historical swim in which she swam 24 miles from Sandy Point State Park at the foot of the Bay Bridge to Baltimore's Inner Harbor on June 25, 2024. The swim took her about thirteen hours, non-stop, minus a few hydration and nourishment breaks. Pumphrey had two support boats, a support swimmer and a support kayak with her on her journey (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

