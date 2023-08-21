Photo essay

Lionel Richie, Earth, Wind & Fire bring home the classic soul during concert at CFG Bank Arena

Kaitlin Newman

Published 8/21/2023 1:24 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/21/2023 1:53 p.m. EDT

Lionel Ritchie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Celebrate. Let’s Groove Tonight. All Night Long.

You know the songs. And if you were at CFG Bank Area on Saturday night, you got to hear Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire revisit them and other great soul hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond.

Richie, 74, the former lead singer for the Commodores and now a long-running judge on TV’s “American Idol,” and Earth, Wind & Fire stopped in Baltimore as part of a national tour. The performers have dozens of Grammys between them, so there was no shortage of familiar songs to sing along to.

This was Earth Wind & Fire’s second stop at the venue this year; the group performed at a private concert at the arena in April as part of its grand reopening following a $250 million makeover. The arena has played host to a long list of R&B and soul music legends over the decades, from James Brown to Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and the Impressions.

Here are some images from the night of classic soul.

Earth, Wind & Fire members Verdine White, left, and Philip Bailey perform at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lionel Richie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lionel Richie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lionel Richie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lionel Richie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lionel Richie, 74, performs at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Verdine White, a founding member and bass guitarist for Earth, Wind & Fire, performs as part of the group's performance at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

Lead singer Philip Bailey, center, performs with Earth, Wind & Fire at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland on August 19, 2023. (Alyssa Howell/The Baltimore Banner)

