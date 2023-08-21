Celebrate. Let’s Groove Tonight. All Night Long.
You know the songs. And if you were at CFG Bank Area on Saturday night, you got to hear Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire revisit them and other great soul hits of the ‘70s, ‘80s and beyond.
Richie, 74, the former lead singer for the Commodores and now a long-running judge on TV’s “American Idol,” and Earth, Wind & Fire stopped in Baltimore as part of a national tour. The performers have dozens of Grammys between them, so there was no shortage of familiar songs to sing along to.
This was Earth Wind & Fire’s second stop at the venue this year; the group performed at a private concert at the arena in April as part of its grand reopening following a $250 million makeover. The arena has played host to a long list of R&B and soul music legends over the decades, from James Brown to Otis Redding, Sam & Dave and the Impressions.
Here are some images from the night of classic soul.
