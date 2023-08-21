Photo essay

Maryland Seafood Festival makes return to Annapolis

Kaitlin Newman

Published 8/21/2023 2:34 p.m. EDT

Joe Slaninka and his daughter Brette, 5, dance at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on August 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Thousands of seafood lovers crowded into downtown Annapolis over the weekend for the 57th Maryland Seafood Festival.

The event moved this year to the city’s picturesque City Dock after two decades at Sandy Point State Park, just up the coast and also along the Chesapeake Bay.

Festivalgoers enjoyed music, food and crafts, among other things. A scheduling conflict at the park was the catalyst for the decision to hold the festival along Annapolis’ waterfront.

“It’s been wonderful and the city has been so welcoming. At the end of the day, it’s super to be back downtown,” said festival producer Brendon Schoenfeld.

The two-day festival included an oyster shucking competition, a crab soup cookoff, a crab cake-eating contest, and steamed crab pre-orders from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. As in past years before, live music was a main draw. Sunset cruises were offered, with the ships dotting the waterfront along with many other private boats that came out to enjoy the vibes.

People participate in the oyster shucking contest at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. They had three minutes to shuck as many as they could. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A woman eats an oyster after a shucking contest at the Maryland Seafood Festival on Aug. 20, 2023 in downtown Annapolis. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Oysters sit on ice ready to be consumed with lemons, cocktail sauce, horseradish and hot sauce at the Maryland Seafood Festival on Aug. 20, 2023 in downtown Annapolis. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A man enjoys an oyster at the Maryland Seafood Festival in downtown Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jewelry and craft vendors lined the walkways at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. Megan Stine of Moonlit Shell makes her jewelry from seashells and various other gemstones. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The band All You Need performs at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Nancy Gordon dances to the music of the band All You Need at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Crabcakes, fish and oysters were among the dishes available at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A crabcake platter with coleslaw and crab chips was a popular choice at the Maryland Seafood Festival, held in Annapolis on Aug. 19-20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Sara Soroush spins her daughter Ella, 5, at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Boats pull up to the dock to listen to live music during the Maryland Seafood Festival in downtown Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Grayson Moon Band performs at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Patrons enjoy wine, craft beer, lemonade and other refreshers during the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees dance to the music of The Grayson Moon Band at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Casey Wood spins her daughter Payton, 5, at the Maryland Seafood Festival in Annapolis on Aug. 20, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)