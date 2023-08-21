Maryland Seafood Festival makes return to Annapolis

Thousands of seafood lovers crowded into downtown Annapolis over the weekend for the 57th Maryland Seafood Festival.
The event moved this year to the city’s picturesque City Dock after two decades at Sandy Point State Park, just up the coast and also along the Chesapeake Bay.
Festivalgoers enjoyed music, food and crafts, among other things. A scheduling conflict at the park was the catalyst for the decision to hold the festival along Annapolis’ waterfront.
“It’s been wonderful and the city has been so welcoming. At the end of the day, it’s super to be back downtown,” said festival producer Brendon Schoenfeld.
The two-day festival included an oyster shucking competition, a crab soup cookoff, a crab cake-eating contest, and steamed crab pre-orders from Jimmy’s Famous Seafood. As in past years before, live music was a main draw. Sunset cruises were offered, with the ships dotting the waterfront along with many other private boats that came out to enjoy the vibes.
Share this article via...