Naval Academy class of 2026 completes Annual Herndon Climb in two and a half hours

The Naval Academy’s class of 2026 completed the annual Herndon climb in two hours, 31 minutes and 51 seconds on May 17, 2023. The midshipman who topped the 21-foot-tall grey granite obelisk was Chris Paris, 20, 28th Company of Louisville, KY. The Herndon Monument on the grounds of the U.S. Naval Academy was erected in memory of Captain William Lewis Herndon, who died during the sinking of his ship, SS Central America, on September 12, 1857 while helping to evacuate passengers and crew.
Their strategy for scaling the 21-foot granite obelisk was to use their t-shirts to wipe off the 150 pounds of vegetable shortening applied to start at 4 a.m., make a pyramid with “big guys” on the bottom and “little guys” on top. It’s a tradition for plebes that stretches back to the mid-1950s. The goal is to remove the “Dixie cup” hat at the top of the monument and replace it with an upperclassman’s hat, called a “cover.” Plebes used to rush the area after finishing their freshman year because it had a reputation as a lover’s lane and they were prohibited from dating until they became sophomores.
By the early 1950s, freshmen began climbing the monument, and greasing the granite became a tradition. When commencement ceremonies were moved from June to May in the 1980s, the two events merged in the public mind.