Naval Academy class of 2026 completes Annual Herndon Climb in two and a half hours

Their strategy for scaling the 21-foot granite obelisk was to use their t-shirts to wipe off the 150 pounds of vegetable shortening applied to start at 4 a.m., make a pyramid with “big guys” on the bottom and “little guys” on top. It’s a tradition for plebes that stretches back to the mid-1950s. The goal is to remove the “Dixie cup” hat at the top of the monument and replace it with an upperclassman’s hat, called a “cover.” Plebes used to rush the area after finishing their freshman year because it had a reputation as a lover’s lane and they were prohibited from dating until they became sophomores.