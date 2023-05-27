Photo essay

PHOTOS | In century-old ritual, Naval Academy mids toss their ‘covers’ to mark end of 4 years in Annapolis

Ulysses Muñoz and Rick Hutzell

Published 5/26/2023 9:44 p.m. EDT

Graduating midshipmen toss their covers into the sky at the conclusion of the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

On Friday, 1,018 Naval Academy midshipmen tossed their “covers” in the air as part of the traditional hat toss. The ritual ends their four years in Annapolis and marks part of the moment that most are commissioned as Navy and Marine Corps officers.

While Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin’s keynote address might have been the most serious moment, it was the toss that most people will remember about this graduation — or any commissioning ceremony at the academy in the last 111 years.

It started in 1912. That was the year when the Navy allowed midshipmen to take the oath as officers instead of serving two years in the fleet as midshipmen, according to the Department of Defense. In short, mids leaving Annapolis needed to hang on to those hats, called covers.

A group of newly commissioned officers embrace at the conclusion of the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Technically, Navy regulations call it a combination cap. It features a gold pin-on fouled anchor attached to the mount of the band. It is worn squarely on the head, bottom edge horizontal and approximately 1½ inches above the eyebrow. A comparable Navy hat costs about $120.

With President William Howard Taft present as the commencement speaker that first year, graduation ceremonies were held inside at Dahlgren Hall because Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium had yet to be imagined. The Class of 1912 spontaneously gave three cheers for those they left behind and threw their hats into the air in celebration.

Then they walked away, leaving them behind for an officer’s cover.

Thousands of families and loved ones connect with their graduates in the center of the field at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Some midshipmen tuck money, military coins or notes inside the hats, hoping the children who rush the field after the ceremony claim them as keepsakes, or just as a way of saying goodbye to Annapolis. Most mids have two or three hats, and keep the one they want as a personal souvenir.

But many go home with family, friends and spectators — you can find them tucked into odd places in homes around Annapolis.

One just-graduated ensign helps adjust the collar of a newly commissioned second lieutenant at the conclusion of the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps.. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Some facts about this year’s graduating class:

  • The class is made up of 751 men and 261 women.
  • There are 744 new Navy ensigns and 257 Marine Corps second lieutenants.
  • Of the graduates, 16 will not receive their commissions until later.
  • Eleven foreign nationals are part of the class, although they will go on to serve in their own nations’ navies.
  • The top academic graduate, Peter Davis Hillen of Orinda, California, is a physics and history major who accepted a Marine Corps commission.

It was the final graduation for Vice Adm. Sean Buck, who will retire as superintendent this summer. He plans to split his time between homes in Edgewater and Florida. He led the academy through the COVID pandemic, converting to remote learning and spreading mids out to the St. John’s College campus in Annapolis.

Megan Sara Welch, the last student on the list in 30th Company, approaches the stage to receive her diploma and shake hands with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“Supe, you’ve led this brigade through incredibly challenging times,” Austin said. “I want to thank you for your many years of service. And as your retirement beckons, we wish you fair winds and following seas.”

Graduating midshipmen sing “Navy Blue and Gold” during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Graduating midshipmen watch as the Blue Angels perform a flyover during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Ioana Cezara Vlad, an international student from Romania, waves her country’s flag during the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Sporting a former midshipman’s discarded cover, Robert Payton, 6, rides around on the shoulders of J.D. Patterson at the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A young child collects discarded covers in a garbage bag at the conclusion of the U.S. Naval Academy’s graduation ceremony at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on May 26, 2023. The graduating midshipmen are commissioned as either ensigns in the U.S. Navy or second lieutenants in the U.S. Marine Corps. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

