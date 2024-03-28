The Birds are back in town!
Opening day at Camden Yards was filled with excitement and anticipation as Orioles fans gathered to celebrate the start of a new season. But the day comes during a painful week in Baltimore after a ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.
The Orioles organization and fans joined support of the families and friends of the workers who were killed.
Weather held out long enough to allow thousands of orange-and-black-clad fans to cram into Camden Yards to welcome their beloved Orioles back. The Orioles are a contender again this year after 101 wins and a division title in 2023.
Here is a look at the Orioles faithful who braved the threat of rain.
Fans walk off the light rail at Camden Station ahead of the game. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Pat McFaul, standing outside Pickles Pub, dressed the part for opening day. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner) Felisha Fowlkes (left) and Langston Deshields take a selfie in front of the statue dedicated to Cal Ripken Jr. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner) Budweiser Clydesdale carriage drivers ride with a dalmatian puppy behind the horses before the game. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner) Budweiser’s use of Clydesdales for promotions dates to the end of Prohibition. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Fans gather in front of Pickles Pub. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Fans were dancing even before the Orioles routed the Angels 11-3. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner) Jax Caruso, Luca Shekett, Simon Hoffberger, Zach Levinson and Atticus Sentman wait for an Orioles player to sign their baseballs and gloves. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Robin Goodwin shows off her homemade shield. (Giana Han/The Baltimore Banner) Mom and daughter Danielle and Chole Vice came prepared for the weather. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Fans had plenty of reasons to stand and shout on opening day, which was a continuation of last season. (Giana Han/The Baltimore Banner) This fan came prepared to seek autographs. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) The Oriole mascots rallies the fans at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Stacy Gilbert holds a “Baltimore Strong” sign in front of the Babe Ruth statue. She lives in a house Ruth once did and came to the game even though she did not have tickets. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner) Fans pause during the moment of silence to remember the victims of the Key Bridge collapse. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) Margie Covens, the 2005 Most Valuable Fan, shows off her Orioles necklace while sitting in the front row. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner) The Orioles rewarded their fans with a second straight opening day victory. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)