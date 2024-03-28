The Birds are back in town!

Opening day at Camden Yards was filled with excitement and anticipation as Orioles fans gathered to celebrate the start of a new season. But the day comes during a painful week in Baltimore after a ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge on Tuesday, causing it to collapse into the Patapsco River.

The Orioles organization and fans joined support of the families and friends of the workers who were killed.

Weather held out long enough to allow thousands of orange-and-black-clad fans to cram into Camden Yards to welcome their beloved Orioles back. The Orioles are a contender again this year after 101 wins and a division title in 2023.

Here is a look at the Orioles faithful who braved the threat of rain.

Fans walk off the light rail at Camden Station ahead of the game. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Pat McFaul stands outside of Pickles Pub before the season-opener at Camden Yards on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
Pat McFaul, standing outside Pickles Pub, dressed the part for opening day. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner)
Felisha Fowlkes, left, and Langston Deshields take a selfie in front of the statue dedicated to Cal Ripken Jr. before the season-opener at Camden Yards on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
Felisha Fowlkes (left) and Langston Deshields take a selfie in front of the statue dedicated to Cal Ripken Jr. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner)
Budweiser clydesdale carriage drivers ride with a dalmatian puppy behind the horses before the season-opener at Camden Yards on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
Budweiser Clydesdale carriage drivers ride with a dalmatian puppy behind the horses before the game. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner)
The Budweiser Clydesdales stand outside Camden Yards on the Orioles’ opening day, March 28, 2024.
Budweiser’s use of Clydesdales for promotions dates to the end of Prohibition. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Fans gather in front of Pickles Pub. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
Orioles fans dance outside of Pickles Pub before the season-opener at Camden Yards on Thursday, March 28, 2024 in Baltimore, MD.
Fans were dancing even before the Orioles routed the Angels 11-3. (Wesley Lapointe/The Baltimore Banner)
Jax Caruso, Luca Shekett, Simon Hoffberger, Zach Levinson, and Atticus Sentman, wait for an Orioles player to sign their baseballs and baseball gloves on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
Jax Caruso, Luca Shekett, Simon Hoffberger, Zach Levinson and Atticus Sentman wait for an Orioles player to sign their baseballs and gloves. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Orioles fan Robin Goodwin shows off her homemade shield with the words "Maryland Tough; Baltimore Strong" written on the side.
Robin Goodwin shows off her homemade shield. (Giana Han/The Baltimore Banner)
Mom and daughter team Danielle and Chole Vice attend the Orioles baseball game on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
Mom and daughter Danielle and Chole Vice came prepared for the weather. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Fans watch the Orioles baseball game on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
Fans had plenty of reasons to stand and shout on opening day, which was a continuation of last season. (Giana Han/The Baltimore Banner)
This fan came prepared to seek autographs. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Fans rally for the Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
The Oriole mascots rallies the fans at Camden Yards. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Stacy Gilbert holds a “Baltimore Strong” sign in front of the Babe Ruth statue. While she wasn’t able to get tickets to today’s game, she lives in the neighborhood in a house Babe Ruth once did and wanted to come out and show her support.
Stacy Gilbert holds a “Baltimore Strong” sign in front of the Babe Ruth statue. She lives in a house Ruth once did and came to the game even though she did not have tickets. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)
A moment of silence is taken for the victims of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse during Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
Fans pause during the moment of silence to remember the victims of the Key Bridge collapse. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Margie Covens, the 2005 Most Valuable Fan, shows off her Orioles necklace while sitting in the front row. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)
Fans rally for the Orioles on Opening Day at Camden Yards on March 28, 2024.
The Orioles rewarded their fans with a second straight opening day victory. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Kirk McKoy

kirk.mckoy@thebaltimorebanner.com

Kirk McKoy

