Telling the story of Baltimore’s water infrastructure system through … water ballet?

According to an interview with Baltimore magazine, the idea behind the group started in 1998 in a feminist reading club that covered the intersection of art and communities. Professional cabaret artist and group lead Beatrix Burneston, who uses the stage name Trixie Little, told the magazine, “We got to the point where we had read a bunch of books and I’m like, ‘Okay, we can sit here and read all day — but what are we going to do about it?’