Photo essay

A look at how local pie shops prepped for Pi Day

Mathematical sweetness — math nerds around the world rejoice!

By Kirk McKoy and Kaitlin Newman

Published on: March 14, 2023 6:16 PM EDT|Updated on: March 14, 2023 6:37 PM EDT

Dangerously Delicious Pies owner Mary Wortman holds up the Elvis pie on March 14, 2023. The Elvis pie has bananas, chocolate and bacon. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Pi Day is the annual celebration of the symbol π, representing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The first three significant figures of Pi are 3.14, so the holiday — created in 1988 by California physicist Larry Shaw — is observed on March 14, giving lovers of Pi, pie and homophones a reason to rejoice.

The Baltimore Banner visited two pie shops as they got ready for the big day: Pie Time and Dangerously Delicious Pies. Both offer savory flavors, such as chicken pot pie and pork barbecue, and sweet ones, such as apple and maple bourbon pecan.

Here’s how they got ready for the holiday dedicated to pi(e).

Dangerously Delicious Pies prepares stacks of pies for waiting customers. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Pie crust gets perfected a the popular pie shop at Dangerously Delicious. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Pie crusts are pressed at Dangerously Delicious Pies on Pi Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Alejandra Lopez makes pie at Dangerously Delicious Pies on Pi Day. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Max Reim set out pies last week ahead of his Pi Day special at his bakery, Pie Time. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Owner Max Reim covered the “e” in Pie to create a Pi Day specific message at his bakery, Pie Time, in Patterson Park. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)