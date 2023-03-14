A look at how local pie shops prepped for Pi Day

Pi Day is the annual celebration of the symbol π, representing the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. The first three significant figures of Pi are 3.14, so the holiday — created in 1988 by California physicist Larry Shaw — is observed on March 14, giving lovers of Pi, pie and homophones a reason to rejoice.
The Baltimore Banner visited two pie shops as they got ready for the big day: Pie Time and Dangerously Delicious Pies. Both offer savory flavors, such as chicken pot pie and pork barbecue, and sweet ones, such as apple and maple bourbon pecan.
Here’s how they got ready for the holiday dedicated to pi(e).