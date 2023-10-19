Photos: Ravens fans flock to London for game vs. Titans

Gershon Topas and his son Yov Topas are from Baltimore but moved to Israel. Yov had never been to an NFL game but is a huge fan. He proudly wore his Ravens sweatshirt as he went sightseeing at Buckingham Palace and was excited to wear his Justin Tucker jersey to Sunday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
“I feel really good; it’s going to be my first game!” Yov said. The trip was planned months ago for Yov’s birthday, and it happened to come at the right time to give the father and son a break from everything happening in their home of Israel.
Michael and Gail Navisky traveled from Baltimore and were excited to be “tourists until the game,” seeing sights, including Buckingham Palace, and enjoying their first time in London. The game offered a great reason for them to celebrate their anniversary in London.
Many people I spoke with used the game as an opportunity to spend time with family. One mother-daughter pair from Baltimore said they’d been looking for an away game to attend as part of a girls trip and decided London would be perfect since they had never been before.
Another family has season tickets and attended the Ravens game in London in 2017. Robert Deguzman said the game was a reason “to travel with my family; we’re lifetime Ravens fans.” They said the game in 2017 was disappointing but felt good about the team’s chances.
Many season-ticket holders traveled from Baltimore with the group BMORE Around Town. They went sightseeing, enjoyed parties and tailgates with former Raven Derrick Mason and former Oriole Adam Jones. They were decked out in their Ravens gear, crowns and even Ravens WWE championship belts.
Many fans were not traveling for their first time to attend a Ravens game. One couple, Jerry and Deidra Petty, live in Louisiana and make the trip consistently to Baltimore for home games. Another individual said he drives from Wilmington, North Carolina, to Baltimore for every home game.
Oliver Meadows is not from Baltimore; he is from Wales, but his dedication to the team is strong. He drove from Wales and even slept in his car to be at the stadium early in the morning decked out in Ravens gear. He had also been at the game in London in 2017 and was ready to see the Ravens redeem themselves.
