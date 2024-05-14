It’s election day, Maryland. Voters are heading to the polls to make their choice in the primary election for Baltimore mayor, City Council president and districts, several congressional races and school boards across the region.

Our reporters will be out all day talking to voters and candidates, monitoring any problems at the polls and providing analysis as the results roll in.

Check back here frequently for updates.

Polls open at 7 a.m. | Find your polling place

You must vote at your assigned polling place on primary election day. You can find your assigned polling place using the voter lookup tool online.

Look up your polling place

What to know before you head to the polls

(Alex Fine for The Baltimore Banner)
Maryland voters will go to the polls this year with an open race for a U.S. Senate seat that could help determine control of the body. In addition, voters will choose all eight of the state’s U.S. representatives — three of which are open seats. Baltimore voters will decide on competitive races for mayor, City Council president and City Council members for Baltimore’s 14 districts. Voters in Anne Arundel and Howard counties have school board primaries in select districts.

Read the full story

