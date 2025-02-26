An immigration judge in Miami granted bond today to a Kent County transgender woman who was taken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement to a detention facility earlier this month and held with men.

April Amaya-Luis pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree assault after she was accused by an adult male pest control worker of unwanted touching during a visit to her home, according to court documents. She was convicted and sentenced to six months probation on that charge.

On Feb. 5, the White House posted a picture of her on its X account as an example of alleged crimes committed by immigrants. The post misgendered her and accused of sexual assault of a child, a claim disputed by her attorneys as baseless. The White House and ICE have not responded to requests for comment.

Amaya-Luis is undocumented, but is married to a U.S. citizen and had filed an application for legal status in December 2024. Her family is working on posting the $5,000 bond and getting down to Miami to pick her up, her attorney Rachel Girod said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“For the first time in this case, rule of law, justice, and decency has prevailed,” Girod said.

After her bond is paid to ICE and she is released, Amaya-Luis will still have to fight deportation, Girod explained.

“But she’ll get to do that from home at the Baltimore immigration court,” Girod added.