Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. rates will rise over the next three years after state regulators on Thursday approved a cost increase of just under $408 million for the utility’s customers as part of the company’s multiyear rate plan.

Maryland’s Public Service Commission’s unanimous decision settles a monthslong disagreement between city leaders, advocates and utility stakeholders. The utility company filed an application in February seeking permission for a series of rate increases from 2024 through 2026.

The company sought an increase of $602 million, which it said it “was necessary to cover continued investments in the electric and gas distribution systems in order to sustain safe and reliable service, and to increase system resilience in the face of Maryland’s increasing electrification goals,” according to a statement from the state’s Public Service Commission.

“We are reviewing the details of the order, which appears to represent a balanced and reasonable outcome that will provide many benefits to our customers and the state,” the company said in a statement. “Importantly, the order ensures that BGE can continue to provide safe, reliable, and affordable services to our customers, while laying the foundation for the grid of the future.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Exelon-owned company has said the rate increases are the most cost-effective way to begin the infrastructure work required for Maryland to meet its 2045 net-zero emissions goal set by the Climate Solutions Now Act. Opponents have argued the plan is based on projected spending with little accountability and would pose a financial hardship for customers.

The commission found that a return on equity of 9.5% for BGE’s electric distribution service and 9.45% for BGE’s gas distribution service was supported by the evidence presented in the case.

The commission said those are “comparable to returns that investors expect to earn on investments of similar risk, are sufficient to assure confidence in BGE’s financial integrity, and are adequate to maintain and support BGE’s credit and attract any needed capital.”

In testimony filed with the Public Service Commission in February, BGE reportedly said the total bill for an average gas and electric customer could go up by more than $13 per month in 2024 and an additional roughly $17 per month by 2026. Customers that get electric only will reportedly see smaller increases, of roughly $13 a month after three years.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The Maryland Office of People’s Counsel thinks the proposed rate increase could be more costly for customers. In a guide published in June, OPC estimated that, during winter, gas and electric customers could see bills go up by as much as $77 a month by 2026.

A spokesperson for the People’s Counsel declined to comment Thursday evening.

The ruling on Thursday comes after the commission approved an earlier batch of rate increases for 2021 through 2023. Company leaders said its expenses for those years ended up higher than what it was legally authorized to charge customers. BGE proposed the second round of rate increases this year in hopes of making up the difference.

BGE had also pointed to improvements made to the city’s conduit system — an asset it doesn’t own — as part of the reason it needed to raise rates again.

This story will be updated.