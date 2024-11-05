This Election Day, voters in Maryland are being asked to choose the 63rd U.S. senator from the Old Line State, a race led by Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan.

The Baltimore Banner will be providing live coverage of Election Day here, with reporters fanned out across the region to gather voter sentiment, report results and chronicle this historic election.

Across the state, voters will elect all eight members of Maryland’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, weigh in on a state ballot measure affirming the right to have an abortion and make a choice for president — a race led by Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

In Baltimore, voters will select a mayor, City Council president, comptroller and all 14 district City Council members. Baltimore voters are also being asked to consider several ballot measures, including one that would clear the way for a proposed redevelopment of Harborplace and another that would reduce the size of the City Council to eight members.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Then, there are ballot measures in Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties, as well as school board races to monitor. We aim to provide updates on them all, starting with voters at the polls.

Follow live updates below after polls open at 7 a.m.

Read More Election 2024: How The Baltimore Banner will report live results Nov 5, 2024

Election Day must-reads