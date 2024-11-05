This Election Day, voters in Maryland are being asked to choose the 63rd U.S. senator from the Old Line State, a race led by Democrat Angela Alsobrooks and Republican Larry Hogan.
The Baltimore Banner will be providing live coverage of Election Day here, with reporters fanned out across the region to gather voter sentiment, report results and chronicle this historic election.
Across the state, voters will elect all eight members of Maryland’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, weigh in on a state ballot measure affirming the right to have an abortion and make a choice for president — a race led by Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
In Baltimore, voters will select a mayor, City Council president, comptroller and all 14 district City Council members. Baltimore voters are also being asked to consider several ballot measures, including one that would clear the way for a proposed redevelopment of Harborplace and another that would reduce the size of the City Council to eight members.
Then, there are ballot measures in Baltimore, Howard and Harford counties, as well as school board races to monitor. We aim to provide updates on them all, starting with voters at the polls.
Follow live updates below after polls open at 7 a.m.
Election Day must-reads
- FAQ: What to know before you head to the polls
- The Baltimore Banner’s 2024 Voter Guide
- Abortion is legal in Maryland. So why is there a ballot question about it?
- How partisan politics infiltrated Maryland school board races
- Why Larry Hogan’s smaller government came at a cost to Marylanders
- Alsobrooks’ past clashes with Prince George’s colleagues have shaped US Senate race
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.