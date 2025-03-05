The Trump administration on Wednesday deleted a list of hundreds of federally owned buildings the government deemed it could “dispose of” from the website of the General Services Administration.

The GSA, the government’s real estate arm, posted the list Tuesday of more than 440 federal properties across the country to close or sell, including dozens in Maryland.

Later Tuesday, a revised list featured only 320 entries. By Wednesday morning, the list was completely gone, and the page read “Non-core property list (Coming soon).”

The initial version of the list identified 83 properties in Maryland, including four Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services buildings in Woodlawn, U.S. Food and Drug Administration offices in Silver Spring, a NOAA Satellite Operations facility in Suitland and the U.S. Custom House in Baltimore. The revised list included 21 properties in Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s unclear why the list was taken down and what that means for the properties initially included. The GSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump has undertaken a sweeping effort to downsize the federal government, including laying off thousands of workers and freezing federal funds. Eliminating federal office space has also been a top priority of his administration. According to the GSA website, the administration is identifying buildings and facilities that are vacant, “underutilized,” or “not core to government operations” to sell.

Read More

Maryland veterans face Trump’s federal workforce purge as VA to cut thousands

The publishing of the building list and its rapid removal comes as many federal workers fear their jobs could be eliminated next. Government employees in Maryland and across the country are questioning the notion of stability that once came along with civil service.

Below is the list of 83 properties initially included, with the 21 included in the revised list highlighted in bold.

BUILDINGCITYSTATE
US CUSTOMHOUSE BALTIMOREBALTIMOREMD
MAUDE R TOULSON FED BLDGSALISBURYMD
G H FALLON FED BLDGBALTIMOREMD
PERIMETER EAST UTILITY BUILDINGWOODLAWNMD
CMS HDQTRS-CENTRALWOODLAWNMD
CMS HDQTRS-NORTHWOODLAWNMD
CMS HDQTRS-WHSEWOODLAWNMD
CMS HDQTRS-SOUTHWOODLAWNMD
WOODLAWN CHILD CARE CENTERWOODLAWNMD
WEST HIGH RISEWOODLAWNMD
WEST LOW RISEWOODLAWNMD
ALTMEYER BLDGWOODLAWNMD
ANNEX TO SOC SECWOODLAWNMD
SUPPLYWOODLAWNMD
EAST LOWRISEWOODLAWNMD
EAST HIGH RISEWOODLAWNMD
PERIMETER EAST BUILDINGWOODLAWNMD
URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAINFREDERICKMD
URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - FACFREDERICKMD
URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - PECFFREDERICKMD
URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAINT.FREDERICKMD
SUITLAND FACILITY-WIDE SITE INFRASTRUCTURESUITLANDMD
SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTERSUITLANDMD
WASH NAT RECORDS CTSUITLANDMD
SUITLAND HOUSESUITLANDMD
SUITLAND HTG PLT-FOSUITLANDMD
SUITLAND HEATING PLANTSUITLANDMD
ONE WHITE FLINT NORTHBETHESDAMD
SS METRO CENTER 1SILVER SPRINGMD
DOE GERMANTN DAYCAREGERMANTOWNMD
NEW CARROLLTON FEDLANHAMMD
BOWIE COMPUTER CENTERBOWIEMD
FRC BLDG 32 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
MOD IILAURELMD
8501L MUIRKIRK RDLAURELMD
L-HAY STORAGELAURELMD
M-ANIMAL LOAFINGLAURELMD
8501T MUIRKIRK RDLAURELMD
N-PUMP EQUIPMENTLAURELMD
WASTE STORAGE AREALAURELMD
PASTURE PADSLAURELMD
DOE MAIN BLDG GTNGERMANTOWNMD
DOE AUDITORIUMGERMANTOWNMD
DOE RADIO BLDGGERMANTOWNMD
DOE OLD EQUIP SHEDGERMANTOWNMD
DOE NEW EQUIP SHEDGERMANTOWNMD
DOE GAR B’HS BLDGGERMANTOWNMD
FRC BLDG 405 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 132 STORAGESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 130 OFC/MACHINE SHOPSILVER SPRINGMD
FRC CHILDCARE CENTERSILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 201 STORAGESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BUILDING 403 TURBINESSILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 430 WIND TUNNELSILVER SPRINGMD
NOAA SATELLITE OPERATIONS FAC.SUITLANDMD
4600 SILVER HILL - NORTHSUITLANDMD
SUITLAND DAYCARE CENTERSUITLANDMD
FRC BUILDING 300 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
WHITE FLINT NORTH LOT 4ROCKVILLEMD
FRC BLDG 22 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 100 CNTRL UTLY PLANTSILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BUILDING 66 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC NORTH GARAGESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC FACILITY-WIDE SITE, INFRASTRUCTURE & ABOVE STANDARD- RWASILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 51 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 31 CTRL SHARED USE 2SILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BUILDING 1 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 71 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC SOUTHWEST GARAGESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC NORTHEAST GARAGESILVER SPRINGMD
4600 SILVER HILL - SOUTHSUITLANDMD
FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #ASILVER SPRINGMD
FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #BSILVER SPRINGMD
SUITLAND TRAILERSUITLANDMD
AP TOWER 1SUITLANDMD
FRC BUILDING 21 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 75 OFFICESILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 45 TRUCK SCREENINGSILVER SPRINGMD
WHITE OAK NON-FDASILVER SPRINGMD
FRC BLDG 102 CENTRAL UTILITY PLANT 2SILVER SPRINGMD
FRC SECURITY BUILDINGSILVER SPRINGMD
SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTER PARKING LOTSUITLANDMD
DOE GERMANTOWN CAMPUSGERMANTOWNMD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.