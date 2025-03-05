The Trump administration on Wednesday deleted a list of hundreds of federally owned buildings the government deemed it could “dispose of” from the website of the General Services Administration.

The GSA, the government’s real estate arm, posted the list Tuesday of more than 440 federal properties across the country to close or sell, including dozens in Maryland.

Later Tuesday, a revised list featured only 320 entries. By Wednesday morning, the list was completely gone, and the page read “Non-core property list (Coming soon).”

The initial version of the list identified 83 properties in Maryland, including four Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services buildings in Woodlawn, U.S. Food and Drug Administration offices in Silver Spring, a NOAA Satellite Operations facility in Suitland and the U.S. Custom House in Baltimore. The revised list included 21 properties in Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

It’s unclear why the list was taken down and what that means for the properties initially included. The GSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

President Donald Trump has undertaken a sweeping effort to downsize the federal government, including laying off thousands of workers and freezing federal funds. Eliminating federal office space has also been a top priority of his administration. According to the GSA website, the administration is identifying buildings and facilities that are vacant, “underutilized,” or “not core to government operations” to sell.

Read More Maryland veterans face Trump’s federal workforce purge as VA to cut thousands Mar 5, 2025

The publishing of the building list and its rapid removal comes as many federal workers fear their jobs could be eliminated next. Government employees in Maryland and across the country are questioning the notion of stability that once came along with civil service.

Below is the list of 83 properties initially included, with the 21 included in the revised list highlighted in bold.

BUILDING CITY STATE US CUSTOMHOUSE BALTIMORE BALTIMORE MD MAUDE R TOULSON FED BLDG SALISBURY MD G H FALLON FED BLDG BALTIMORE MD PERIMETER EAST UTILITY BUILDING WOODLAWN MD CMS HDQTRS-CENTRAL WOODLAWN MD CMS HDQTRS-NORTH WOODLAWN MD CMS HDQTRS-WHSE WOODLAWN MD CMS HDQTRS-SOUTH WOODLAWN MD WOODLAWN CHILD CARE CENTER WOODLAWN MD WEST HIGH RISE WOODLAWN MD WEST LOW RISE WOODLAWN MD ALTMEYER BLDG WOODLAWN MD ANNEX TO SOC SEC WOODLAWN MD SUPPLY WOODLAWN MD EAST LOWRISE WOODLAWN MD EAST HIGH RISE WOODLAWN MD PERIMETER EAST BUILDING WOODLAWN MD URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAIN FREDERICK MD URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - FAC FREDERICK MD URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - PECF FREDERICK MD URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAINT. FREDERICK MD SUITLAND FACILITY-WIDE SITE INFRASTRUCTURE SUITLAND MD SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTER SUITLAND MD WASH NAT RECORDS CT SUITLAND MD SUITLAND HOUSE SUITLAND MD SUITLAND HTG PLT-FO SUITLAND MD SUITLAND HEATING PLANT SUITLAND MD ONE WHITE FLINT NORTH BETHESDA MD SS METRO CENTER 1 SILVER SPRING MD DOE GERMANTN DAYCARE GERMANTOWN MD NEW CARROLLTON FED LANHAM MD BOWIE COMPUTER CENTER BOWIE MD FRC BLDG 32 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD MOD II LAUREL MD 8501L MUIRKIRK RD LAUREL MD L-HAY STORAGE LAUREL MD M-ANIMAL LOAFING LAUREL MD 8501T MUIRKIRK RD LAUREL MD N-PUMP EQUIPMENT LAUREL MD WASTE STORAGE AREA LAUREL MD PASTURE PADS LAUREL MD DOE MAIN BLDG GTN GERMANTOWN MD DOE AUDITORIUM GERMANTOWN MD DOE RADIO BLDG GERMANTOWN MD DOE OLD EQUIP SHED GERMANTOWN MD DOE NEW EQUIP SHED GERMANTOWN MD DOE GAR B’HS BLDG GERMANTOWN MD FRC BLDG 405 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 132 STORAGE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 130 OFC/MACHINE SHOP SILVER SPRING MD FRC CHILDCARE CENTER SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 201 STORAGE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BUILDING 403 TURBINES SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 430 WIND TUNNEL SILVER SPRING MD NOAA SATELLITE OPERATIONS FAC. SUITLAND MD 4600 SILVER HILL - NORTH SUITLAND MD SUITLAND DAYCARE CENTER SUITLAND MD FRC BUILDING 300 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD WHITE FLINT NORTH LOT 4 ROCKVILLE MD FRC BLDG 22 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 100 CNTRL UTLY PLANT SILVER SPRING MD FRC BUILDING 66 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC NORTH GARAGE SILVER SPRING MD FRC FACILITY-WIDE SITE, INFRASTRUCTURE & ABOVE STANDARD- RWA SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 51 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 31 CTRL SHARED USE 2 SILVER SPRING MD FRC BUILDING 1 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 71 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC SOUTHWEST GARAGE SILVER SPRING MD FRC NORTHEAST GARAGE SILVER SPRING MD 4600 SILVER HILL - SOUTH SUITLAND MD FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #A SILVER SPRING MD FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #B SILVER SPRING MD SUITLAND TRAILER SUITLAND MD AP TOWER 1 SUITLAND MD FRC BUILDING 21 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 75 OFFICE SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 45 TRUCK SCREENING SILVER SPRING MD WHITE OAK NON-FDA SILVER SPRING MD FRC BLDG 102 CENTRAL UTILITY PLANT 2 SILVER SPRING MD FRC SECURITY BUILDING SILVER SPRING MD SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTER PARKING LOT SUITLAND MD DOE GERMANTOWN CAMPUS GERMANTOWN MD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.