The Trump administration on Wednesday deleted a list of hundreds of federally owned buildings the government deemed it could “dispose of” from the website of the General Services Administration.
The GSA, the government’s real estate arm, posted the list Tuesday of more than 440 federal properties across the country to close or sell, including dozens in Maryland.
Later Tuesday, a revised list featured only 320 entries. By Wednesday morning, the list was completely gone, and the page read “Non-core property list (Coming soon).”
The initial version of the list identified 83 properties in Maryland, including four Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services buildings in Woodlawn, U.S. Food and Drug Administration offices in Silver Spring, a NOAA Satellite Operations facility in Suitland and the U.S. Custom House in Baltimore. The revised list included 21 properties in Maryland.
It’s unclear why the list was taken down and what that means for the properties initially included. The GSA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Donald Trump has undertaken a sweeping effort to downsize the federal government, including laying off thousands of workers and freezing federal funds. Eliminating federal office space has also been a top priority of his administration. According to the GSA website, the administration is identifying buildings and facilities that are vacant, “underutilized,” or “not core to government operations” to sell.
The publishing of the building list and its rapid removal comes as many federal workers fear their jobs could be eliminated next. Government employees in Maryland and across the country are questioning the notion of stability that once came along with civil service.
Below is the list of 83 properties initially included, with the 21 included in the revised list highlighted in bold.
|BUILDING
|CITY
|STATE
|US CUSTOMHOUSE BALTIMORE
|BALTIMORE
|MD
|MAUDE R TOULSON FED BLDG
|SALISBURY
|MD
|G H FALLON FED BLDG
|BALTIMORE
|MD
|PERIMETER EAST UTILITY BUILDING
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|CMS HDQTRS-CENTRAL
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|CMS HDQTRS-NORTH
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|CMS HDQTRS-WHSE
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|CMS HDQTRS-SOUTH
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|WOODLAWN CHILD CARE CENTER
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|WEST HIGH RISE
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|WEST LOW RISE
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|ALTMEYER BLDG
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|ANNEX TO SOC SEC
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|SUPPLY
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|EAST LOWRISE
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|EAST HIGH RISE
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|PERIMETER EAST BUILDING
|WOODLAWN
|MD
|URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAIN
|FREDERICK
|MD
|URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - FAC
|FREDERICK
|MD
|URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - PECF
|FREDERICK
|MD
|URBANA CORPORATE CENTER FACILITY - MAINT.
|FREDERICK
|MD
|SUITLAND FACILITY-WIDE SITE INFRASTRUCTURE
|SUITLAND
|MD
|SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTER
|SUITLAND
|MD
|WASH NAT RECORDS CT
|SUITLAND
|MD
|SUITLAND HOUSE
|SUITLAND
|MD
|SUITLAND HTG PLT-FO
|SUITLAND
|MD
|SUITLAND HEATING PLANT
|SUITLAND
|MD
|ONE WHITE FLINT NORTH
|BETHESDA
|MD
|SS METRO CENTER 1
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|DOE GERMANTN DAYCARE
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|NEW CARROLLTON FED
|LANHAM
|MD
|BOWIE COMPUTER CENTER
|BOWIE
|MD
|FRC BLDG 32 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|MOD II
|LAUREL
|MD
|8501L MUIRKIRK RD
|LAUREL
|MD
|L-HAY STORAGE
|LAUREL
|MD
|M-ANIMAL LOAFING
|LAUREL
|MD
|8501T MUIRKIRK RD
|LAUREL
|MD
|N-PUMP EQUIPMENT
|LAUREL
|MD
|WASTE STORAGE AREA
|LAUREL
|MD
|PASTURE PADS
|LAUREL
|MD
|DOE MAIN BLDG GTN
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|DOE AUDITORIUM
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|DOE RADIO BLDG
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|DOE OLD EQUIP SHED
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|DOE NEW EQUIP SHED
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|DOE GAR B’HS BLDG
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
|FRC BLDG 405 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 132 STORAGE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 130 OFC/MACHINE SHOP
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC CHILDCARE CENTER
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 201 STORAGE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BUILDING 403 TURBINES
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 430 WIND TUNNEL
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|NOAA SATELLITE OPERATIONS FAC.
|SUITLAND
|MD
|4600 SILVER HILL - NORTH
|SUITLAND
|MD
|SUITLAND DAYCARE CENTER
|SUITLAND
|MD
|FRC BUILDING 300 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|WHITE FLINT NORTH LOT 4
|ROCKVILLE
|MD
|FRC BLDG 22 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 100 CNTRL UTLY PLANT
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BUILDING 66 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC NORTH GARAGE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC FACILITY-WIDE SITE, INFRASTRUCTURE & ABOVE STANDARD- RWA
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 51 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 31 CTRL SHARED USE 2
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BUILDING 1 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 71 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC SOUTHWEST GARAGE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC NORTHEAST GARAGE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|4600 SILVER HILL - SOUTH
|SUITLAND
|MD
|FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #A
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC WHITE OAK ADMIRAL HOUSE #B
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|SUITLAND TRAILER
|SUITLAND
|MD
|AP TOWER 1
|SUITLAND
|MD
|FRC BUILDING 21 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 75 OFFICE
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 45 TRUCK SCREENING
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|WHITE OAK NON-FDA
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC BLDG 102 CENTRAL UTILITY PLANT 2
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|FRC SECURITY BUILDING
|SILVER SPRING
|MD
|SUITLAND FEDERAL CENTER PARKING LOT
|SUITLAND
|MD
|DOE GERMANTOWN CAMPUS
|GERMANTOWN
|MD
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
