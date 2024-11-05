Election Day has arrived, and The Baltimore Banner is all ears.
Our journalists want to hear from Marylanders who are hitting the polls Tuesday. Were there any problems or long lines at your polling place? Was your experience this year different from other general elections? Did you spot any notable politicians casting their own votes?
Tell us what you saw in the comments below, and be sure to include the name of the city and polling place.
Comments
