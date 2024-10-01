David Rubenstein didn’t get into the baseball business to make money, but to “make a great baseball team,” the 75-year-old owner of the Baltimore Orioles said Tuesday.

Rubenstein was speaking at iMPACT Maryland, a regional thought leadership conference hosted by The Baltimore Banner. Rubenstein was interviewed by The Baltimore Banner’s Editor-in-Chief Kimi Yoshino. When asked about his plans for the team — which his group purchased earlier this year — he did not want to get into detail.

“I don’t feel I should be announcing anything today,” he said.

To that end, Rubenstein deflected when asked whether he would commit to long-term contracts for the team’s young stars or increasing the team’s payroll, saying he could not negotiate from the stage.

“But we’re in the business of trying to win baseball games,” he said, and recognized that meant they “probably have to spend some money.”

Rubenstein also said he’s not yet received plans for what a multiyear renovation at Camden Yards will look like. But, Rubenstein said, he imagines it will include seats closer to the field, better clubhouse amenities for the players, an improved scoreboard and “better food situations.”

Rubenstein has previously said upgrades to Camden Yards could conclude in 2028. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

The renovation work will be done in the offseason, Rubenstein said, and it will take about three years for the work to get done. He said the team anticipates receiving the plans for the stadium in 2025.

Topics will include the shortage of health care workers, artificial intelligence, the crisis in teen mental health, the opioid epidemic and how the state will recover from the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

Other speakers scheduled for the event include Gov. Wes Moore.

Here’s what else happened at the event:

Alsobrooks jabs Hogan

In a conversation with Banner reporter Pamela Wood, Angela Alsobrooks — the Prince George’s County executive and a candidate for U.S. Senate — went after her Republican opponent former Gov. Larry Hogan’s record on reproductive rights.

“Let’s not talk about what he said, let’s talk about what he did,” she said, citing Hogan’s veto of an abortion access law in 2022 and the Republican’s praise of Donald Trump’s appointment of U.S. Supreme Court justices that overturned Roe v. Wade.

Angela Alsobrooks speaks with Baltimore Banner reporter Pamela Wood on Tuesday. (Eric Thompson/for The Baltimore Banner)

Hogan has said that as a senator he would vote to codify a woman’s right to reproductive care.

“I stand with women,” Alsobrooks said, adding if the Republicans in Congress hold the majority there “will be no vote on Roe.”

Hogan did not accept an invitation to participate in iMPACT Maryland.

Future of the port

Six months after the Key Bridge collapsed, Gov. Wes Moore’s administration remains optimistic that a replacement bridge will be fully funded by the federal government. Transportation Secretary Paul J. Wiedefeld and Shaina Hernandez, deputy chief of staff to Moore, both said they were “very optimistic” that funding would be coming.

Wiedefeld also said he wants community input on the design of the replacement bridge, adding that it should be “a hallmark for the state of Maryland and the city of Baltimore.”

He said the state’s timeline to have a replacement bridge open by the fall of 2028 is an “aggressive schedule” that officials are committed to.

“It is our primary focus,” he said.

In the more immediate future, Baltimore and other ports up and down the East Coast are facing a labor strike from dockworkers.

Brian Hammock, director of state relations from CSX Transportation, said he hopes it’s a short labor stoppage that doesn’t create wider ripple effects for the supply chain.

“If it’s a longer outage, then we’ll start to see it on the shelves,” Hammock said.

Union members with the International Longshoremen’s Association and Local 333 strike in the rain on Tuesday morning. (Wesley Lapointe/for The Baltimore Banner)

Comptroller not looking for other jobs

Comptroller Brooke Lierman, in conversation with Rubenstein, said she’s not thought about running for another statewide office.

“Right now, my team and I are very focused on reimagining how we can create an advocate, in the comptrollers office, for the people of Maryland,” she said.

Lierman, the first woman to hold the office, said she’s focused on making government work better.

A student of history

Rubenstein is a collector of historic artifacts, including copies of the Magna Carta and the Declaration of Independence. When Yoshino asked him if there was a “white whale” that he hopes to collect one day, his answer was simple: a World Series pennant.

Rubenstein said he collected those kinds of artifacts because he wants to see more people in the U.S. understand the country’s history.

“I’m afraid that our citizenry is not as informed as it should be. I’m trying to remind people of it by preserving these things,” he said.

Teen mental health and health care work

A panel addressing teen mental health said kids need a combination of professional help and support at home, school and other places they spend their time.

Dr. Harsh Trivedi, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt, said the health system would be looking for ways to get services to the 47,000 Maryland teens who suffer from depression and 1 in 4 with suicidal thoughts. Maryland first lady Dawn Flythe Moore said she would convene a wellness day in Annapolis to talk about the different needs of the state’s diverse families.

Nursing may be a calling, but it’s also a job. Since the pandemic, making sure health care workers have work-life balance will go a long way to retaining and attracting more to the workforce, said a panel addressing the dire shortage of health care workers.

Barb Clapp, CEO of Dwyer Workforce Development, said more resources are needed to help people get certified nursing assistant training to launch people into the workforce. Sarah Szanton, dean of the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing, said training and job opportunities need to be tailored to individual needs and wants.

‘AI is not magic’

Artificial intelligence and large language models are here — but are they making a difference? Panelists at iMPACT Maryland had mixed thoughts.

Therese Canares, a physician and founder of AI screening tool Curie Dx, said an AI tool once helped her realize a patient was at risk for sepsis before that patient began declining.

But artificial intelligence “is not magic,” said AI expert Balaji Padmanabhan. He said many companies he’s talked with are not “profitably” using artificial intelligence.

After the panel’s moderator, Banner data editor Ryan Little, asked if T. Rowe Price was making more money by using AI tools, Iro Tasitsiomi, head of AI and data science at the company, jokingly said “no comment” before expanding on ways the company was using AI tools to improve efficiency.

This story will update throughout the day with more from iMPACT Maryland.

The Baltimore Banner’s Meredith Cohn and Brenda Wintrode contributed to this story.