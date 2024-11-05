Larry Hogan told still-undecided voters to be sure to exercise their right to vote on Election Day, and then confirmed he withheld his own vote for president.

The Republican former governor, who is running for Maryland’s open U.S. Senate seat, wrote in candidates during the last two presidential elections when Donald Trump led the Republican ticket.

“I’ve said all along that I would never vote for somebody I don’t believe in, and I think a lot of people respect that decision,” he told reporters outside Davidsonville Elementary School in Anne Arundel County on Tuesday.

He told CNN host Wolf Blitzer last week that he would not vote for either Vice President Kamala Harris or Trump.

In 2016, Hogan wrote in the name of his father, Larry Hogan Sr., who was a former member of Congress and county executive of Prince George’s County. And in 2020, Hogan wrote in a vote for late President Ronald Reagan.

Hogan is running against Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who was mobbed by supporters and TV cameras when she arrived at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Upper Marlboro to vote Tuesday morning.

“It’s been a competitive race. It’s been a challenging year and a half,” she said.

The Democrat told reporters that she was grateful to vote with her daughter, Alex, a 19-year-old college student, who was applauded by election judges for voting in her first general election.

“I think for the first time, I was fighting tears in the booth,” Alsobrooks told reporters after voting. “It’s a very special moment.”