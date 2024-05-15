The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Baltimore’s Democratic mayoral primary was too close to call Tuesday night, with Mayor Brandon Scott and challenger Sheila Dixon trading the lead as election day votes were slowly tallied.

Scott had a modest lead over Dixon as of preliminary results posted at 10:21 p.m. But more than 150 of 295 precincts have yet to report results, and there are at least 14,200 mail-in ballots that have yet to be counted, and the gap between the two is too small to call the race.

“I’m very patient,” said Scott, a first-term mayor who narrowly lost to Dixon in 2020, outside the Hatton Senior Center in Canton Tuesday afternoon. “We know results will take time to trickle in.

At an election night party at the Rye Street Market Building in Baltimore Peninsula, supporters cheered with each update that put him further away from Dixon.

The former mayor is hosting her election night party across town at her Remington campaign headquarters, where a red carpet was unfurled to greet guests.

Elections officials included votes cast on Election Day and early voting in their initial results, as well as about 12,470 mail-in ballots that were returned last week. That’s 24% of the 51,466 mail-in ballots that were sent to voters.

On Thursday, workers will start counting the more than 14,200 mail-in ballots that have been returned after last week’s cutoff. Mail ballots that were postmarked or placed in a drop box by May 14 are valid. Provisional ballot tabulation is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Four years ago Scott narrowly bested Dixon, a former mayor who left office in 2010 amid a corruption scandal, after some of the most tumultuous weeks in American history. After the COVID-19 pandemic arrived, then-Gov. Larry Hogan pushed the primary back a month as elections officials scrambled to run an election mostly by mail. Baltimoreans sent in their ballots as protests against racist police brutality swept the city and country.

Scott guided the city out of the pandemic and implemented a violence reduction strategy that proved effective. The city experienced a historic drop in homicides in 2023 and is on pace to finish the year at an even lower number of deaths.

The Francis Key Bridge collapse gave the 40-year-old a steady stream of national media appearances alongside Gov. Wes Moore and President Joe Biden. Likely voters gave him high marks for his response to the tragedy.

Maynn Baxter, a nurse from West Baltimore, cast a ballot for Scott at Beechfield Elementary Middle on Tuesday morning.

She cited his work to support young people, diverting squeegee youth to social services and opening Rec centers, including one her 15-year-old grandson frequents.

”He’s really done a lot,” she said.

Dixon and her allies tried to sell voters with a simple pitch: That’s not enough. The cycle of turnover that plagued the first two years of Scott’s term, mediocre city services that weren’t worth the property tax rate, and a so-called lack of results from the $641 million in pandemic-related federal stimulus funding never would have happened on her watch, Dixon argued throughout her campaign.

She proved a sturdy competitor in her 2016 and 2020 races to reclaim the office she stepped down from as part of a corruption plea deal. This cycle, she has proven an even more formidable competitor.

Dixon had benefited from the support of Baltimore’s older Black women voters, a bloc that city politicos have long called “supervoters” for their high rates of turnout. This race, she earned new endorsements from officials influential in other communities like Councilman Eric Costello and state Sen. Jill Carter.

Her campaign received new momentum when Thiru Vignarajah, who was consistently polling in third place in surveys of the Democratic electorate, dropped out of the race and endorsed her.

At a polling site in Mt. Vernon, retired resident Joyce Hamer cast her ballot for Dixon, describing the former mayor as Baltimore’s best leader since William Donald Schaefer.

Hamer, who worked for the Johns Hopkins School of Education before retiring, felt Scott didn’t build up enough experience before taking on the city’s top job. He hired Baltimore’s first city administrator after lobbying for a charter amendment to create the role, which oversees city operations. Hamer said the move made Scott seem uninterested in the real work of running the city.

”He wanted to cut ribbons,” said Hamer. “So he’ll have to do that up at Park Heights now.”

To this day, even under Scott’s tenure, “if you want something done in the city,” she said, “you call Sheila.”