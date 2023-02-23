Scott and Olszewski ask for new 2024 primary election date, citing Passover

A person fills out their ballot at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, in Baltimore, Md. on November 8, 2022.
A person fills out their ballot at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, in Baltimore, Md. on November 8, 2022. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr. are asking legislative leaders to consider moving the 2024 primary election date because it overlaps with a major Jewish holiday.

The Democrats sent letters to the leaders of the Maryland General Assembly on Tuesday, saying that Jewish residents who strictly observe Passover in the region and across the state would be precluded from voting on April 23, 2024. Jewish law restricts working on religious holidays, which includes participating in elections.

In his letter, Scott noted Northwest Baltimore’s large Orthodox Jewish population. “As Mayor, I believe it is our responsibility to ensure that all members of the community are able to participate in our democratic process without obstacles or barriers,” he wrote.

“I strongly encourage the General Assembly to identify a new date that would avoid this conflict with the Passover holiday.”

Under state law, only the General Assembly can change election dates. The group of lawmakers has done so in recent years, delaying the 2020 primary as the pandemic hit and the 2022 primary as a legal battle waged over district maps. Both delays occurred weeks before the elections were scheduled.

“As leaders, we have an obligation to do all we can to empower as many residents as possible to fulfill their civic duty and participate in our Democracy,” Olszewski wrote.

Maryland has expanded opportunities for voters to cast ballots outside of election day, including in-person early voting and voting by mail ballot.

Representatives for House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

